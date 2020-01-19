Use of ‘revolving’ sprinklers suggested for enhanced dust control at Maradu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With dust continuing to torment residents living near the demolished highrises at Maradu post the implosion, the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management suggested using revolving jet sprinklers for better dust control.

Members of the committee, constituted by the National Green Tribunal, visited the demolition sites of Jains Coral Cove, Alfa Serene, Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram on Saturday. It found the sprinklers provided were not effective to curb the dust menace.“Dust control measures should be enhanced by providing revolving-type jet sprinklers to get a rainy effect,” said committee chairman Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai. He said additional barriers with metal sheets and specific dust control facilities like double-layered garden nets should also be provided.

“We checked whether there were any violations in the removal of debris,” said Justice Pillai. He said periodical sprinkling of water on the roads and CCTV surveillance of the sites should be done.



“Since such measures are mandatory as per the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, the local authority is responsible for satisfactorily completing the removal of debris as per the Supreme Court’s directives,” he said.“The officials concerned were asked to report the plans proposed,” said Justice Pillai. He said the revenue divisional officer, Fort Kochi, who has been given additional charge as Maradu municipality secretary, should attend the meeting called by the SLMC on January 24 (tentatively) in Thiruvananthapuram. Pollution Control Board Chief Engineer MA Baiju said the contractors removing the debris had sought authorisation for storing and processing it into useful products like sand.