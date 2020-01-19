Home Cities Kochi

Use of ‘revolving’ sprinklers suggested for enhanced dust control at Maradu

Members of the committee, constituted by the National Green Tribunal, visited the demolition sites of Jains Coral Cove, Alfa Serene, Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram on Saturday .

Published: 19th January 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

State-level Monitoring Committee chairman Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai and Pollution Control Board Chief Engineer M A Baiju visiting the site of the demolished Alfa Serene on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With dust continuing to torment residents living near the demolished highrises at Maradu post the implosion, the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management suggested using revolving jet sprinklers for better dust control.

Members of the committee, constituted by the National Green Tribunal, visited the demolition sites of Jains Coral Cove, Alfa Serene, Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram on Saturday. It found the sprinklers provided were not effective to curb the dust menace.“Dust control measures should be enhanced by providing revolving-type jet sprinklers to get a rainy effect,” said committee chairman Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai. He said additional barriers with metal sheets and specific dust control facilities like double-layered garden nets should also be provided.

“We checked whether there were any violations in the removal of debris,” said Justice Pillai. He said periodical sprinkling of water on the roads and CCTV surveillance of the sites should be done. 

“Since such measures are mandatory as per the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, the local authority is responsible for satisfactorily completing the removal of debris as per the Supreme Court’s directives,” he said.“The officials concerned were asked to report the plans proposed,” said Justice Pillai. He said the revenue divisional officer, Fort Kochi, who has been given additional charge as Maradu municipality secretary, should attend the meeting called by the SLMC on January 24 (tentatively) in Thiruvananthapuram. Pollution Control Board Chief Engineer MA Baiju said the contractors removing the debris had sought authorisation for storing and processing it into useful products like sand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp