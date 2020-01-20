Brahmapuram evictees awaiting government’s help

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the concerns over the implementation of waste to energy plant in Brahmapuram, the families who have been evicted from around the 100-acre long area are yet to receive any compensation or rehabilitation package from the state government.

Around 150 families have lost their savings of a lifetime in 2008-09 when they were forced to move out from Brahmapuram owing to the construction of the waste treatment plant. Even after completing the transfer of compensation to the Maradu flat owners, the evicted families allege that they have been constantly ignored by the authorities.

“It all started with the Kochi Corporation’s decision to dump their garbage without our consent. The first tranche of eviction happened for the construction of the plant, whereas the remaining families requested the government take over our land after we find it difficult to live there,” says Suresh Sukumaran Nair, one of the evictees.

"Forget the rehabilitation, we haven’t even received fair compensation, says the evictees. When the Kochi Corporation gave a maximum of Rs 2 lakh to each family during the first phase of the eviction, many thought that they will be able to restart their lives. But it was a very meagre amount to buy another plot," said Basheer, another resident. With the continuous official apathy, a few families have filed cases in several courts for better compensation. Recently, the Perumbavoor sub-divisional court pronounced a verdict in favour of the evictees.

“Other than the 60 per cent of the amount from the state government to the residents evicted in the second phase, the families moved out, in the beginning, are yet to receive further relief based on the court order,” Basheer said. Amidst all the promises of waste treatment plant with state-of-the-art technology, the evictees pointed out that despite their sacrifice, nothing has changed in reality. “We have lost our homes. The neighbours and close relatives were scattered across the district. Other than turning our birthplace into a graveyard, nothing has changed in reality,” added Suresh.