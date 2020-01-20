Home Cities Kochi

Cochin University tense after SFI leaders beat up first-year student

Azil Aboobaker, a first-year student, was hit by the car in front of the Cusat gate at 12.30 am on Monday. Azil suffered an injury on his head and is admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College.

Published: 20th January 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) staged a protest against the SFI after two of its leaders deliberately hit a student with their car. 

Azil Aboobaker, a first-year student, was hit by the car in front of the Cusat gate at 12.30 am on Monday. Azil suffered an injury on his head and is admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College. The Kalamassery police have filed a case against the accused Prajith K Babu and Rahul Peradam.

According to a Cusat official, the incident happens to be a succession of an argument that happened between the first-year students and final-year students a couple of days back. "There was a small clash between the members of Sanathana, the hostel of the first-year students, and Sarovar, the hostel of final-year students during the annual day celebration of first years. The incident took place during a dance performance on stage. When the issue was almost on the verge of a fight, we called the registrar and he reported to the Kalamassery police. The confrontation was avoided as the police officials intervened and the issues were solved then" he said.

It is alleged that the two students hit Azil with iron rods after ramming him with their car. The students said Azil was attacked without any provocation. The protest was withdrawn after the vice-chancellor promised to take action against the accused. 

TAGS
Cochin University Cusat students clash
