Five held for attempting to sell star tortoises in Ernakulam
The Flying Squad of the Forest Department on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly trying to sell five star tortoises, an endangered species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
Published: 20th January 2020 03:48 AM | Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:48 AM | A+A A-
Acting on a tip-off received by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Vigilance and Forest Intelligence, a team led by Jaleel P A, Range Officer, Flying Squad, arrested Madhu, Bhaskar, Elamkovan and Andrews and Jiji from a hotel in Vyttila. “They were planning to sell the star tortoises. The reptiles were to be sold for a sum of Rs 20 lakh,” Jaleel said.