Five held for attempting to sell star tortoises in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Flying Squad of the Forest Department on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly trying to sell five-star tortoises, an endangered species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Acting on a tip-off received by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Vigilance and Forest Intelligence, a team led by Jaleel P A, Range Officer, Flying Squad, arrested Madhu, Bhaskar, Elamkovan and Andrews and Jiji from a hotel in Vyttila. “They were planning to sell the star tortoises. The reptiles were to be sold for a sum of Rs 20 lakh,” Jaleel said.