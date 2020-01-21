Archdiocese land deal: Case against Cardinal Alenchery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, on Monday registered a case against Cardinal Mar George Alenchery for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent execution of deed of transfer, on the basis of the violations of law and discrepancies observed in land deals made by the church. The order came on a complaint filed by Joshy Varghese, a member of St Mary’s Church, Perumbavoor, under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church. According to Rajendran V, who fought the case, the court directed the respondents to appear on March 13.

“The cases have been registered against respondents Cardinal George Alenchery and finance officer Fr Joshy Puthuva. Summons have been sent on two cases regarding the land deals of the church involving a private party,” said Rajendran. “The petition states that the land handed over to the archdiocese under the guarantee that it will be used only for charity purposes was divided into plots with 16 different land documents and sold,” Joshy said.