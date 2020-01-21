Craft of visual storytelling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned documentary maker Chaitali Mukherjee, along with cameraman Suman Marydas, will be holding a workshop for mass media students, aspiring filmmakers and professional videographers at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, on January 31 and February 1. They will focus on how to make video documentaries and TV content, and ways to produce and market them successfully.

Titled ‘Eyedeology’, the workshop and certificate programme is organised by Artfluenz in collaboration with SH School of Communication. Chaitali won the 2013 Asia Pitch for her documentary ‘My Land is Burning’, and the New York Films and Video Award for the film ‘Himalayan Tribes: Pure Love Pure Sex”. Almost all the renowned TV channels (National Geographic, ARTE France, France 5, Al Jazeera, and MediaCorp, to name just a few) have broadcast her documentaries.

The workshop will showcase the pitfalls in documentary making. Starting from the expectations of viewers when setting out to make a documentary, the workshop will throw light on content-making for visual media and digital platforms. The workshop will also give guidelines on how to keep abreast of the fast-changing technology, the various TV programmes available and will also provide the checklist from start to finish of a successful documentary.

“This is a rare opportunity for experienced documentary makers and students,” says Varghese Thomas, the man behind Artfluenz. According to him, the biggest problem in the documentary making is the production, funding and distribution. This is not taught in any institution. Most people know how to make brilliant documentaries, but very few can make a living out of it. This is the area where experienced and successful documentary makers like Chaitali can make a difference,” he says. The entry fee is `500 for students and `750 for others. Dormitory facility is offered at `400 for outstation participants. For enquiry and registration please call Varghese Thomas 9656217481 or write to artfluenz@gmail.com.