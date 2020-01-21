Home Cities Kochi

Development standing committee chairperson suspended from Congress

Party sacks Gracy Joseph for not heeding instructions asking her to resign; Move likely to make things tough for UDF, which is trying to bring in change of guard in the civic body

File picture of the Kochi Corporation building

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With its plan to pressurise Mayor Soumini Jain into resigning from the post citing change of guard in the standing committees backfiring, the UDF is seemingly clueless on the way forward in the Kochi Corporation. 

The Congress’ decision on Monday to suspend Gracy Joseph, the Development standing committee chairperson, from the party over her reluctance to resign from the committee chief post has apparently made matters worse.While a section of leaders still plans to go ahead with the decision to replace Soumini citing Monday’s development, the task does not seem easy for the party.

In a statement, DCC president T J Vinodh, MLA, on Monday said, “As per the decision taken in the UDF parliamentary party meet held on December 5, 2015, all standing committee chairpersons were supposed to resign after a term of two-and-a-half years. However, considering the political situation in the council, this was not done.” “In September last year, following a meeting of top Congress leaders, it was decided that all existing standing committee chairpersons should resign as per the previous agreement. Accordingly, Gracy Joseph was asked to resign as development standing committee chairperson in November 23,” he said. He said though Gracy agreed to resign on December 20, she changed her mind later. 

“Even after the DCC president conveyed the party’s decision to her, Gracy did not respond. Since the DCC is convinced of a serious breach of discipline from her side as a Congress member, the party decided to suspend her,” said Vinodh.LDF’s no-confidence motion The Congress’ move will give immense confidence to the LDF which is likely to bring in a no-confidence motion against Soumini in March.

The opposition in the council had previously brought a no-confidence motion against her in September last year and, as per norms, have to wait for six months to reintroduce the motion. This time, however, the chances of success are higher as the LDF hopes that Congress councillors in favour of a change of guard in the corporation will vote against Soumini. UDF has the support of 37 councillors against LDF’s 34 in the 74-member council. Of the remaining three seats, two belong to the BJP while one fell vacant last year after Vinodh, who was the deputy mayor, was elected Ernakulam MLA.

Another challenge before the UDF is the stance taken by Congress councillor from Nambiapuram Geetha Prabhakaran and independent councillor from Manassery Josemary, who have threatened to go against the UDF if Soumini is removed. “Coordinating with its councillors who are divided over the change of guard will be the biggest challenge in front of the Congress,” said a source in the UDF.

“UDF’s allies, especially the Muslim League, is also facing a similar situation,” said the source, adding that Soumini has the strong  support of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, a fact which works in her favour.

Move part of political agenda, says Gracy Gracy Joseph told TNIE that the development was part of a political agenda to replace the mayor. “I was ready to resign on December 20 as per the party’s instructions. However, after UDF suffered a major setback in the election to the Town Planning standing committee on December 19, some senior leaders advised me not to resign as it could lead to a situation where UDF would lose the Development committee too,” she said. “As directed by them, I explained my decision to the DCC president. I do not know why he decided to suspend me saying I haven’t responded to his instruction to resign,” said Gracy. She said she was yet to receive an official letter informing her of the party’s move.

