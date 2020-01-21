Home Cities Kochi

‘Don’t relate Synod’s stand to Sangh Parivar’

The Syro-Malabar Church, which came under attack over the stand of its Synod on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and was flayed by a section of its own laity and priests,

Published: 21st January 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church, which came under attack over the stand of its Synod on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and was flayed by a section of its own laity and priests, on Monday released a statement clarifying its stand while rubbishing reports that it favours the Sangh Parivar.

According to the Public Affairs Commission of the Church Synod, interpreting  the Church’s position on CAA as being pro-Sangh Parivar and dubbing the demand to probe ‘love jihad’ as anti-Muslim were manifestations of dangerous thought processes. The faithful as well as all others should be wary of such misinterpretations, it said. “The Church stand on the CAA has been formulated after detailed discussions during the Synod meeting. As per the Synod decision, Major Archbishop Mar George Alenchery has sent a letter to  the Prime Minister in this regard. He has made it clear CAA should not result in friction among religions and that the Centre should reconsider its position, and hold further discussions with stakeholders,” the Church said in a release. 

According to it, allegations that the Church’s position is supportive of the CAA, despite the clear stand adopted on the issue, are part of the attempts by vested interests to malign the Syro-Malabar Church.
The statement also refers to the personal views expressed by Fr Varghese Vallikkat, Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC)  spokesperson and Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC)director, on his Facebook page. 

“He has clarified that sections of his post were published by the Janmabhoomi newspaper, without his knowledge or permission, as the statement of the KCBC spokesperson. Therefore, the ideas expressed in the article are clearly not the official stand of the Catholic Church or the Syro-Malabar Church,” it said. 
‘Love jihad’ controversy 

Vested interests have conjoined the personal views of  Fr Vallikatt and the Church’s position on ‘love jihad’ and are trying to make it appear as if the Church is against the Muslim community, said the release from the Syro-Malabar Church  “The Church has always shared a spirit of brotherhood with members of the Muslim community who lead a life conforming to religious practices laid down by Islam.The apprehensions on ‘love jihad’ were raised by the Synod based on reports received from parishes of various dioceses.

The Synod does not view ‘love jihad’ as something that would affect harmony among religions. On the other hand, this issue should be viewed as an evil affecting society  and addressed suitably,” it said.
“Displaying a photograph of  Mar Alenchery receiving a notice from BJP leaders regarding the CAA as proof of the Church’s support for the Sangh Parivar is totally unacceptable and goes against  social norms and basic decency,” said the statement 

