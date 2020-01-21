Home Cities Kochi

Fraud: Nurses file complaint against recruitment agency

Over 80 nurses have come out against an overseas recruitment agency stating they were duped lakhs after being promised jobs in Kuwait, Sharjah and Canada. 

Published: 21st January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses and their relatives, who were duped of lakhs of rupees after being promised jobs abroad, protesting in front of Ernakulam Press Club on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 80 nurses have come out against an overseas recruitment agency stating they were duped lakhs after being promised jobs in Kuwait, Sharjah and Canada. 

In a complaint lodged by one of the victims Jeena Mathew of Mallappally, before the city police chief, it was submitted that two persons – Vincent Mathew and Jyothy Pratheep, who claimed to represent the agency George International in Panampally Nagar – took `10 lakh from the complainant and her brother’s wife in 2018 promising them jobs at an old age home in Canada within six months.  The complainant said the accused took the money saying it was for processing visa and other necessary fees. 

“On January 29, 2018, my parents paid `10 lakh to the accused. But when they failed to deliver the visa, we grew suspicious and approached the accused to get our money back. They gave four cheques of `2.5 lakh promising to return the money soon. So far, they have failed to return the money,” said the complainant.Meanwhile, an official spokesperson of George International said the owners of the firm had nothing to do with the two persons mentioned in the complaint. “We have already filed a petition with the High Court seeking police protection for the firm,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp