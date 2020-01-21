Fraud: Nurses file complaint against recruitment agency

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 80 nurses have come out against an overseas recruitment agency stating they were duped lakhs after being promised jobs in Kuwait, Sharjah and Canada.

In a complaint lodged by one of the victims Jeena Mathew of Mallappally, before the city police chief, it was submitted that two persons – Vincent Mathew and Jyothy Pratheep, who claimed to represent the agency George International in Panampally Nagar – took `10 lakh from the complainant and her brother’s wife in 2018 promising them jobs at an old age home in Canada within six months. The complainant said the accused took the money saying it was for processing visa and other necessary fees.

“On January 29, 2018, my parents paid `10 lakh to the accused. But when they failed to deliver the visa, we grew suspicious and approached the accused to get our money back. They gave four cheques of `2.5 lakh promising to return the money soon. So far, they have failed to return the money,” said the complainant.Meanwhile, an official spokesperson of George International said the owners of the firm had nothing to do with the two persons mentioned in the complaint. “We have already filed a petition with the High Court seeking police protection for the firm,” he said.