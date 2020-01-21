Home Cities Kochi

Have a 'pant'astic laugh

Comedian Sorabh Pant is in town this week with his new act 'Making money for my kids'

Sorabh Pant, comedian

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the last decade, the scope for stand-up comedy in India has reached new heights. Anyone who follows this trend would be familiar with Sorabh Pant. The 38-year-old was ranked amongst India’s top 10 stand-up comedians by a leading national daily. Founder of East India Comedy, the company that spearheaded a laughter revolution in India and author of three books, Sorabh is known for his keen observation and down-to-earth comedy that stem from his life, and  are relatable to his audience.

Currently touring with two parallel shows—’Born on Mars’ and ‘Making money for my kids’, Sorabh is performing the latter act in the city on Wednesday. While ‘Born on Mars’ is a standard stand up special that borrows from his family and kids, he calls ‘Making money for my kids’ a playlist of his favourite sets and a mix of his new jokes. 

Commenting on the intriguing yet honest title of his act, Sorabh says, “I realised the best way to do this is, to be honest to people about why I am doing this,” he laughs. His edge at multi-tasking is probably what makes him stand out from his contemporaries. Starting off as a writer for television, Pant went from working with collaborators like Vir Das to crafting his own solo shows in no time. In 2012, he performed ‘Pant on Fire’, that was featured in nearly 10 cities in India and abroad. His book ‘Wednesday soul’, which is a refreshing take on the afterlife was also well received. 

“Stand up comedy is the most democratic form of expression. Which is why being a comedian gives you a lot of freedom to evolve. I am always doing two or three things at once,” says the artist.Sorabh is currently recording a new show named ‘Pant Plus’, where he interviews public figures like Kubbra Sait, Arman Malik and Kunal Kapoor. He is also working on his fourth book and cooking up an international tour this year.

Rapid-fire
Your biggest pet-peeve?
I have more than one. Come to the show and you can hear me rant about all of them.
Weirdest DM you have received online?
Death threats
The funniest TV show you have watched?
South Park, Rick and Morty
First thing you do when you wake up?
Like the rest of the world, check my phone
Most used emoji on my phone?
I have about eight—a Kangaroo, money flying, an Asian couple, and a pig—and I use them for no reason. I probably don’t get emojis.

