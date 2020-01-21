Home Cities Kochi

National-level inter-collegiate fest, Vidyut 2020 from Jan 30

Vidyut 2020, national-level inter-collegiate multi fest organised by the students of Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham will be held from January 30 at Amritapuri Campus, Kollam.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vidyut 2020, national-level inter-collegiate multi fest organised by the students of Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham will be held from January 30 at Amritapuri Campus, Kollam. The theme for Vidyut this year is ‘Heal the world’. 

“The fest will host workshops covering science and technology, arts and culture, environment care and economics. Industry leaders from technology, arts, and other fields will partake in the same,” said Balakrishna Shankar, associate dean for School of Engineering, Amritapuri, at a press conference. Noted guests including S Somanath, director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; Unnikrishnan Nair, director of Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO and Byju Raveendran of Byju’s App will take part in the fest.

Vidyut stands out for including technology, arts, culture, and sports event and facilitating the participation of over 10,000 college students, making it one of the largest fests in India. The world-renowned EDM band NUCLEYA and the famous Indian Carnatic rock band AGAM will perform at the fest.Vidyut facilitates a forum for young minds, inspiring them to contribute creatively to integrate knowledge and talent. Over 35 competitions with prizes worth `15 lakh will be held as part of this event. SPECTRA- school exhibition, AD ASTRA- college expo, auto expo, life sciences expo, Amrita village expo and Vidyut sports carnival are other highlights of the multifest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp