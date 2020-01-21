National-level inter-collegiate fest, Vidyut 2020 from Jan 30

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vidyut 2020, national-level inter-collegiate multi fest organised by the students of Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham will be held from January 30 at Amritapuri Campus, Kollam. The theme for Vidyut this year is ‘Heal the world’.

“The fest will host workshops covering science and technology, arts and culture, environment care and economics. Industry leaders from technology, arts, and other fields will partake in the same,” said Balakrishna Shankar, associate dean for School of Engineering, Amritapuri, at a press conference. Noted guests including S Somanath, director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; Unnikrishnan Nair, director of Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO and Byju Raveendran of Byju’s App will take part in the fest.

Vidyut stands out for including technology, arts, culture, and sports event and facilitating the participation of over 10,000 college students, making it one of the largest fests in India. The world-renowned EDM band NUCLEYA and the famous Indian Carnatic rock band AGAM will perform at the fest.Vidyut facilitates a forum for young minds, inspiring them to contribute creatively to integrate knowledge and talent. Over 35 competitions with prizes worth `15 lakh will be held as part of this event. SPECTRA- school exhibition, AD ASTRA- college expo, auto expo, life sciences expo, Amrita village expo and Vidyut sports carnival are other highlights of the multifest.