Security upped at Kochi airport post Mangaluru scare

Hours after explosives were detected at the Mangaluru Airport,  authorities of Kochi airport here on Monday imposed a ban on entry of visitors.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hours after explosives were detected at the Mangaluru Airport, authorities of Kochi airport here on Monday imposed a ban on entry of visitors. Though officials of the airport claim this is part of enhanced security ahead of Republic Day, sources with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said it was prompted by the security alert following the Mangaluru airport incident.

A  release from Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said entry of visitors will be banned at both domestic and international terminals till January 30. “As per the directive of Director General of Civil Aviation security wing, checking has been enhanced within and outside the airport. As both passengers and vehicles will be thoroughly checked, there is a possibility of additional rush at the airport. Since vehicle checking is a time-consuming affair,  passengers should try to reach the airport early,” it said.
However, a CIAL spokesperson denied any security alert at the airport. “Such security measures are taken annually during the Republic Day celebration. There is no security alert,” the spokesperson said.
CISF has been directed to enhance the security apparatus at the airport. It will deploy its entire team at the airport till January 30. 

“After evaluating the Mangaluru incident, an alert has been issued to all major airports in the country for beefing up the security arrangements. Other than airport staff,  airline employees, ground handling agencies and passengers, no other persons will be permitted inside the airport. Visitors pass will be not be issued till January 30. More personnel have been deployed at airport entrance for vehicle checking and terminal entry points for body frisking and luggage inspection,” an official said. CISF patrolling units will make regular rounds outside the airport compound. 

Extra personnel will be deployed at the watchtowers to detect any illegal entry to the airport. Dog squad of CISF and Customs formations will be used for security activities at the airport.

‘Try to reach early’
A statement from CIAL said both passengers and vehicles will be thoroughly checked and there is a possibility of additional rush. As vehicle-checking is a time-consuming affair, passengers should try to reach the airport early

