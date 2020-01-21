Smart City projects: Kochi fails to use even 10 per cent of approved funds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The deadline to implement projects under the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) ends this March. However, the corporation has failed to spend even 10 per cent of the project share under the project.

The Centre had approved projects worth Rs 970.6 crore for Central Kochi and West Kochi, the two areas selected by CSML for Smart City Mission projects. Though the state and the Centre allotted `401 crore for the projects, the Corporation could spend only Rs 84 crore so far.

As per the plan, which is to be executed under 100 Smart City projects of the Centre, the corporation can devise and execute projects worth Rs 1,000 crore, which will be shared by the Centre, the state government and the corporation.

Of the 45 projects under the Smart City Mission here, none has been completed. According to the civic body, 18 projects are in various stages of implementation. However, not even tender proceedings have been initiated for 10 projects.

In 14 projects where tenders have been floated, seven are non-starters as no contractors have placed bids. As for the remaining three, not even tender documents have been finalised. Now, the second phase of funds to the tune of Rs 568.9 crore will be allotted to Kochi only if CSML can present the list of fully-utilised funds allotted already.

According to the opposition, the administrative standstill owing to internal conflicts within the ruling UDF had led to the corporation’s poor performance. Meanwhile, at a special council meeting held in the corporation on Monday, CSML team leader Ajaykumar said the delay was natural.

"There was initial delay of almost 16 months when the projects were launched in Kochi. The Model Code of Conduct imposed almost back-to-back during Lok Sabha elections and the assembly byelections further delayed proceedings," he said.

All-party meet soon: Mayor

Mayor Soumini Jain said an all-party meeting, which will include people’s representatives and other stakeholders of the project, will be convened soon to discuss the projects. "Elected representatives from the project areas will be invited. We will also request the minister concerned to convene a state-level meeting to speed up the proceedings in connection with CSML projects," she said.