Home Cities Kochi

Stir against attack on student rocks Cusat

Protesters say SFI leaders hit fourth-year student with car and beat him with iron rods, demand their suspension

Published: 21st January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat students protesting on the campus demanding the suspension of SFI office bearers accused of assaulting a student on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Students of Cusat (Cochin University of Science and Technology) staged a protest on the campus on Monday demanding the suspension of the SFI leaders who allegedly attacked a fourth-year student of the university.

According to the police, Azil Aboobacker, a student of BTech Instrumentation, was allegedly hit by a car carrying SFI unit president Rahul Peralam, secretary Prajith K Babu and their friend, while he was on his bike waiting for his friend at the university entrance around 11.30pm on Sunday. 

They also allegedly beat him with iron rods, said the police. Azil was later admitted to Ernakulam Government Medical College at Kalamassery.The protesting students, who carried placards on which photos of Rahul and Prajith were affixed, said the attack followed an earlier clash between two students of the Instrumentation and Ship Technology departments that took place during the hostel fest held at Sanatan Hostel on Saturday. The two SFI leaders had tried to intervene in the issue.

“A few students, including Azil, questioned their involvement. Azil was attacked in retaliation of this,” alleged Ajmal T, a protesting student. The students alleged that the duo’s supporters also attacked the protesters initially. They said their protest was not against a political party. “The protest is not against SFI, but those who act irresponsibly despite holding reputed posts,” said Ahamed Shamil, another student.  

VC promises probe

The students called off their protest after Cusat Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan promised to appoint an enquiry commission to probe into the issue. “The VC, on our request, sought reports from the head of the departments concerned and the hostel managers. The committee will take a decision based on the reports. He has assured us that action will be taken against the culprits within two days,” said Sarovar hostel secretary Naseeb Nujoob, who led the student delegation that met the VC.

SFI rubbishes allegations
SFI rubbished the allegations against it and said its members only tried to resolve existing issues. “Our members have been trying to bring amity to the campus which is struggling due to gang fights between various departments. There was no attempt by the office-bearers to attack any student. The campus entrance is under CCTV surveillance and officials can easily check the veracity of the claims,” said Amal C K, district president, SFI Ernakulam.

 Culprits booked for attempted murder 
Following Azil’s complaint, the Kalamassery Police booked the culprits under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 294b (Utter obscene words in a public place), 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and launched a probe. The police officers said no arrests were made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp