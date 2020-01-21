Stir against attack on student rocks Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students of Cusat (Cochin University of Science and Technology) staged a protest on the campus on Monday demanding the suspension of the SFI leaders who allegedly attacked a fourth-year student of the university.

According to the police, Azil Aboobacker, a student of BTech Instrumentation, was allegedly hit by a car carrying SFI unit president Rahul Peralam, secretary Prajith K Babu and their friend, while he was on his bike waiting for his friend at the university entrance around 11.30pm on Sunday.

They also allegedly beat him with iron rods, said the police. Azil was later admitted to Ernakulam Government Medical College at Kalamassery.The protesting students, who carried placards on which photos of Rahul and Prajith were affixed, said the attack followed an earlier clash between two students of the Instrumentation and Ship Technology departments that took place during the hostel fest held at Sanatan Hostel on Saturday. The two SFI leaders had tried to intervene in the issue.

“A few students, including Azil, questioned their involvement. Azil was attacked in retaliation of this,” alleged Ajmal T, a protesting student. The students alleged that the duo’s supporters also attacked the protesters initially. They said their protest was not against a political party. “The protest is not against SFI, but those who act irresponsibly despite holding reputed posts,” said Ahamed Shamil, another student.

VC promises probe

The students called off their protest after Cusat Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan promised to appoint an enquiry commission to probe into the issue. “The VC, on our request, sought reports from the head of the departments concerned and the hostel managers. The committee will take a decision based on the reports. He has assured us that action will be taken against the culprits within two days,” said Sarovar hostel secretary Naseeb Nujoob, who led the student delegation that met the VC.

SFI rubbishes allegations

SFI rubbished the allegations against it and said its members only tried to resolve existing issues. “Our members have been trying to bring amity to the campus which is struggling due to gang fights between various departments. There was no attempt by the office-bearers to attack any student. The campus entrance is under CCTV surveillance and officials can easily check the veracity of the claims,” said Amal C K, district president, SFI Ernakulam.

Culprits booked for attempted murder

Following Azil’s complaint, the Kalamassery Police booked the culprits under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 294b (Utter obscene words in a public place), 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and launched a probe. The police officers said no arrests were made.