The midfielder with mettle

KOCHI: Mujin Mathias was nine years old when he first started playing for Kovalam FC, a Vizhinjam-based football club. Inspired by his brother Midhun Mathias playing for the club, Mujin decided to don the jersey himself. That was over nine years ago. Presently, a part of the Kovalam FC’s senior squad that is participating in the Kerala Premier League (KPL), the 17-year-old is also the captain of the club’s Under-18 team.

Having played five matches in the KPL so far, Mijun is certain that his side’s performance would improve in the coming games. The team which is competing in the KPL for the second time had a dismal outing the first time around. “We had a lot of new players last year and had a short time to get to know each other. But this year, we had started practising for the tournament a little earlier which has helped the team,” said Mujin.

Apart from playing as an attacking midfielder for his side, Mujin is also comfortable playing in a variety of positions. “The only position which I haven’t played till now is that of the goalkeeper. The coach changes my position depending upon the team’s needs,” he said. However, playing as an attacker is what Mujin enjoys the most. Hailing from a fishing community in Vizhinjam, being a footballer was not easy for Mujin. Due to financial difficulties, he often had trouble procuring money for buying training gear and attending the practice sessions organised by his club. “The coach would take me to the practice venue. He also gave me boots and jersey until I reached Class VIII,” he said. According to Mujin, the prize money won by the team also goes for buying boots and other training equipment for the players who cannot afford the same.