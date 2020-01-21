Youth caught red-handed while trying to sell ganja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City DANSAF, Palarivattom police and Special Operational Group nabbed a youngster with around 650g of ganja in possession. The accused Jomon, 32, of Kannur, was caught trying to sell the contraband from Samskara Junction on Sunday evening.

Jomon came to Kochi to work as an Uber taxi driver. According to a Palarivattom police officer, he was also involved in other small jobs like arranging junior artists for movies. “Students and youngsters were his main targets. We were getting a lot of complaints from Samskara Junction regarding the increased use of ganja. So the area was under our observation. That’s how Jomon was arrested,” said the officer.

According to the team, Jomon used to source ganja from a dealer in Pazhani. The accused was booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and later remanded.