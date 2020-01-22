Home Cities Kochi

Archbishop Joseph Attipetty declared Servant of God

Archbishop Joseph Attipetty, the first indigenous head of the Roman Catholic hierarchy in Kerala, has been proclaimed a Servant of God.

Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil unveils the portrait of Archbishop Joseph Attipetty after declaring him as a Servant of God, formally initiating the process of canonisation during a Holy Mass at St Francis Assisi Cathedral in Ernakulam on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

The proclamation was made during a solemn thanksgiving Holy Mass at the St Francis Assisi Cathedral at Broadway in Ernakulam on Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of his death. The official decree declaring Archbishop Attipetty as a Servant of God was promulgated by Metropolitan Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Verapoly, the competent Ordinary of the Cause thus initiating the long process of canonical investigations into the life and deeds of the Servant of God. Archbishop Kalathiparambil also unveiled the portrait of the Servant of God and invoked a prayer for canonisation. “He was a man of God, who lived an exemplary life of holiness and virtues, full of piety and spiritual grace, sanctifying the lives of the people of God entrusted to his pastoral care,” said the Archbishop.

A large congregation of the clergy, the religious and the faithful from the Archdiocese of Verapoly and Kottapuram diocese, which was part of the vast ecclesiastical territory under Attipetty’s jurisdiction, joined together in exultation singing during the Eucharistic celebrations officiated by Archbishop Kalathiparambil. Bishop Karikkassery, in his homily, recollected the contributions made by Archbishop Attipetty. Rev Job Vazhakoottathil, as master of ceremony, introduced the liturgical proceedings.

