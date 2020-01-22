Home Cities Kochi

CRZ case: CB seeks govt nod for probe against ex-panchayat president

Earlier, the Director of Panchayats had accorded sanction to prosecute former Maradu panchayat secretary Mohammed Ashraf, former junior superintendent P E Joseph and UD clerk Jairam Naik.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jains Coral Cove being demolished through controlled implosion in Maradu municipality on Sunday

File photo of Jains Coral Cove being demolished through controlled implosion in Maradu municipality on Sunday. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting the CPM in a fix, the Crime Branch special investigation team (SIT) has approached the government requesting sanction to conduct a probe against CPM leader and former Maradu grama panchayat president KA Devasi. The request was made by the Directorate of Crime Branch before the additional chief secretary (local self-government) in December last year, as part of the SIT’s probe into the alleged illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by builders in Maradu. Devasi is accused in cases under Section 13 (1) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the Director of Panchayats had accorded sanction to prosecute former Maradu panchayat secretary Mohammed Ashraf, former junior superintendent P E Joseph and UD clerk Jairam Naik. They were accused of severe misconduct in official duty by illegally issuing permits to construct flats within the panchayat limits.

“The officials had given the permits completely overlooking the provisions of the CRZ notification 1991, the Kerala Municipal Buildings Rules 1999 and the Kerala Land Utilization Order 1967, thereby committing offences under Sections 13 (1) (d) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said the report submitted by the Crime Branch. “During the investigation, it was revealed that then panchayat president K A Devasi had played a vital role in granting permits for the construction of these flats,” said an officer with the Crime Branch.

As panchayat presidents are public servants, it is necessary to obtain sanction from the state government, as per Section 17 A of Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.“Currently, the request to conduct probe against Devasi is under the consideration of the government,” said investigation officer Jossy Cherian, DySP Crime Branch. The CB officers said they would initiate the probe against Devasi once the government granted the request.

Meanwhile, the three FIRs registered against the builders by the Kochi city police have also been transferred to the Crime Branch. Cases were registered against the builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jains Coral Cove, based on the petition by two apartment owners.

