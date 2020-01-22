Golden jubilee celebrations of Kalabhavan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Education Minister C Raveendranath inaugurated the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Fr Abel, the founder of Kalabhavan, at a function held here the other day. The Fr Abel Memorial Award was also handed over to actor-director Lal at the event.

The minister said art had the strength to influence people and help them come together by infusing humaneness in them. “I pray that Kalabavan continues to do that,” said Raveendranath. The event also saw a performance put together by the students of Kalabhavan with the devotional songs composed by Fr Abel. Mayor Soumini Jain and Hibi Eden MP among others took part in the event.