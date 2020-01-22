Issue delaying RoB project will be resolved soon, says Hibi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The various issues that are delaying the implementation of Vathuruthy RoB project will be resolved soon, said Hibi Eden, MP, here on Tuesday. He also said the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, Kerala (RBDCK) will finalise the alignment and submit to the Indian Navy before February 2, 2020. “The Cochin Shipyard officers also agreed to take a positive decision on the project,” said the MP.

He also said the confusions over the clearance of Vaduthala RoB project was also resolved. “The Railways construction engineer has informed us that an in-principal nod was given by the Railways for the clearance of the ROB project. Instead of their early stance of constructing the bridge only after leaving a clearance of 13.80 metres from the gate. They have given relaxation on it now and have given the in-principle nod with a clearance limit of 10.20 metre,” he said.