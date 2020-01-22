Home Cities Kochi

KMRL to explore possibility of rejuvenating more canals

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which is implementing the `1,364-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project for revitalising five major canals in the city,

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which is implementing the Rs 1,364-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project for revitalising five major canals in the city, will try to explore the possibilities of adding similar water bodies in later phases of the project. 

The proposals put forth by public representatives in this regard will be positively considered, the KMRL officials said after a stakeholder meeting held in connection with the canal revitalisation project here on Tuesday. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and MLAs PT Thomas, M Swaraj and TJ Vinodh, besides 60 councillors attended the meet.

“KMRL will compile the suggestions and include the selected ones in the new DPR (detailed project report). We will focus on rejuvenation of canals and try to bring a vibrant civic life to people of Kochi through the project,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The major emphasis of the meet was on the upkeep of the canals post rejuvenation. Several councillors also spoke on the importance of evicting encroachments from the canals’ banks and preventing the dumping of waste into the water bodies. Hibi asked KMRL to consider the eventuality of a flood before going ahead with the project. “Waterlogging is a major issue in the city and there should be a plan to address it. There should be a time-frame for completing the project,” he said. He also asked KMRL to rehabilitate the families evicted as part of the project.

He assured the authorities that there will not be any interference from politicians with regard to the eviction and asked KMRL to develop a strategy to educate people on the importance of keeping clean and green canals. P T Thomas stressed on the importance of cleaning the small tributaries leading to the main canals. He asked KMRL to frame policies in consultation with the government to monitor all future construction activities along the banks of the five canals.

KMRL has already roped in a consortium comprising Dutch agencies Antea Nederland BV and Unihorn to prepare the project’s concept and detailed design and provide supervisory services to KMRL during implementation. Representatives of the consortium also attended the meeting. Representing KMRL, Thiruman Archunan, (director-projects), Shaji P Janardanan (general manager, Water Metro) and other officials were present. Under the project, five canals will be cleaned to facilitate transport. They are the Edappally canal (11.23 km), Chilavannoor canal (11.023 km), Thevara-Perandoor canal (9.84 km), Thevara canal (1.41 km) and the Market canal (0.66 km).

