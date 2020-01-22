Malayali officer in Clean Ganga project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vinayan J, belonging to the 1994 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service, has been appointed executive director (administration), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) (JS level), Department of

Vinayan J

Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation. He has been appointed to the post for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Vinayan, a native of Changanassery, Kerala, is now Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Marketing, of Southern Railway at Chennai. Prior to this, he had two stints in Indian Engineering Services and in National Airports Authority as an Aerodrome Officer. During his tenure with the railways, he was part of the team that set up the internet ticketing facility at IRCTC, Delhi.