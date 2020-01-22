Home Cities Kochi

Of flying colours

Thrissur-based finger painting artist Vini portrays stories through colourful strokes

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Lakshmi Priya
Express News Service

Vini Venugopal’s paintings will transport you to a dreamy world. Bursting with life and energy, her colour-saturated canvases bring out a heightened, lusher version of reality for the art lover to revel in. However, there is yet another factor that sets her apart. When the Thrissur-based artist begins a new piece, she doesn’t bring out the paintbrushes. Instead, she simply puts on a pair of gloves, dips her fingers in pigment and spreads it on canvas.

Vini, who paints under the name ViniV, stumbled upon this art form quite unexpectedly in 2012. She was teaching her one-and-a-half-year-old toddler to paint with his fingers when something clicked. She realised that painting this way was a more liberating experience. Soon, she was painting almost exclusively with her fingers, producing brightly-coloured animals, landscapes and mystical scenes on enormous canvases. 
Eight years later, Vini is conducting a solo show titled ‘Dexterism’ In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the prestigious Naila Art Gallery. The exhibition which commenced on Monday and ends on Wednesday features 29 of her paintings. She is also holding a live painting session during the show, to initiate amateurs into the world of finger-painting.

“I am very excited,” she says. “I’ve been working my fingers to the bone for about one and a half years now, just for this project. The process, including getting the approvals has been very hectic. Also, due to the size of the canvases, I had to climb up a ladder to complete most of the paintings. But it was all worth it. I have been receiving amazing responses so far,” Vini says. 

It is no exaggeration to say that Vini ‘carves’ subjects into the canvas, just like a potter does with clay. “It is a huge process, and takes almost 8-10 months to dry at times. But of course, that is in Kerala’s case. If in Riyadh, it will get dried in just about a month,” she jokes. The subjects of Vini’s paintings range from realistic compositions to whimsical scenarios. “I am inspired by most things around me. For example, my painting ‘The Fearless’ was inspired by a cat that caught my eye when I was in Diriyah. She was so majestic and kept looking at me with no trace of fear in her eyes,” she explains. “But at times, a painting is all about a dream. ‘The Magical Arabian Queen’ is like that. In the portrait, the Queen is riding on a golden horse wearing a feathery headgear. I wanted to bring in a ‘magical realism’ element to it. As kids, we have all listened to the Arabian Nights and dreamt of living in a world like that. I wanted to bring those dreams alive with this painting,” she says. 

Be it bold human figures in a celebratory garb or wild animals in dense jungles, Vini catches your eye with lavish use of contrast colours. “Colours represent optimism. I want a person to look at my painting and feel happy,” she says. Though Vini has put great thought behind each piece of art, she does have favourites. 
‘‘Gehan’s Spa’ has a special place in my heart. I based it on a beautiful day when I took my son to his grandmother’s place for vacation. She lives in a beautiful village called Kottayi, Palakkad. There, I watched Gehan put his feet in the pond and giggle as the fish tickled him. It’s a moment that I will always cherish,” she concludes.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp