Of flying colours

Vini Venugopal’s paintings will transport you to a dreamy world. Bursting with life and energy, her colour-saturated canvases bring out a heightened, lusher version of reality for the art lover to revel in. However, there is yet another factor that sets her apart. When the Thrissur-based artist begins a new piece, she doesn’t bring out the paintbrushes. Instead, she simply puts on a pair of gloves, dips her fingers in pigment and spreads it on canvas.

Vini, who paints under the name ViniV, stumbled upon this art form quite unexpectedly in 2012. She was teaching her one-and-a-half-year-old toddler to paint with his fingers when something clicked. She realised that painting this way was a more liberating experience. Soon, she was painting almost exclusively with her fingers, producing brightly-coloured animals, landscapes and mystical scenes on enormous canvases.

Eight years later, Vini is conducting a solo show titled ‘Dexterism’ In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the prestigious Naila Art Gallery. The exhibition which commenced on Monday and ends on Wednesday features 29 of her paintings. She is also holding a live painting session during the show, to initiate amateurs into the world of finger-painting.

“I am very excited,” she says. “I’ve been working my fingers to the bone for about one and a half years now, just for this project. The process, including getting the approvals has been very hectic. Also, due to the size of the canvases, I had to climb up a ladder to complete most of the paintings. But it was all worth it. I have been receiving amazing responses so far,” Vini says.

It is no exaggeration to say that Vini ‘carves’ subjects into the canvas, just like a potter does with clay. “It is a huge process, and takes almost 8-10 months to dry at times. But of course, that is in Kerala’s case. If in Riyadh, it will get dried in just about a month,” she jokes. The subjects of Vini’s paintings range from realistic compositions to whimsical scenarios. “I am inspired by most things around me. For example, my painting ‘The Fearless’ was inspired by a cat that caught my eye when I was in Diriyah. She was so majestic and kept looking at me with no trace of fear in her eyes,” she explains. “But at times, a painting is all about a dream. ‘The Magical Arabian Queen’ is like that. In the portrait, the Queen is riding on a golden horse wearing a feathery headgear. I wanted to bring in a ‘magical realism’ element to it. As kids, we have all listened to the Arabian Nights and dreamt of living in a world like that. I wanted to bring those dreams alive with this painting,” she says.

Be it bold human figures in a celebratory garb or wild animals in dense jungles, Vini catches your eye with lavish use of contrast colours. “Colours represent optimism. I want a person to look at my painting and feel happy,” she says. Though Vini has put great thought behind each piece of art, she does have favourites.

‘‘Gehan’s Spa’ has a special place in my heart. I based it on a beautiful day when I took my son to his grandmother’s place for vacation. She lives in a beautiful village called Kottayi, Palakkad. There, I watched Gehan put his feet in the pond and giggle as the fish tickled him. It’s a moment that I will always cherish,” she concludes.