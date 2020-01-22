Rules for revival of plantation sector by February: Minister
He was inaugurating a day-long workshop on ‘Draft Plantation Policy’ held here. He said plantation policy will be announced by February-end after discussions with different stakeholders.
KOCHI: Excise and Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan on Tuesday said needful rules will be framed to reopen the 13 non-functional plantations in the state for reviving the plantation sector and protecting the job and lives of workers.
“The policy is also a way to discuss the diversification of the plantations without losing its basic nature,” Ramakrishnan said. The government had already implemented some of the recommendations made by Justice N Krishnan Nair in his report on the problems plaguing the plantation sector.