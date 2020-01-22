Tension grips Odakkali as Jacobites foil police bid to take over church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed for hours at St Mary’s Church, Odakkali, Perumbavoor, when a section of believers belonging to Jacobite faction, protested when the police arrived to take over the church as per a court order on Tuesday. Hundreds, including women and children, gathered in front of the church to prevent the police from entering the church.

Though the police tried to remove the believers and enter the church, the protesters resisted by not leaving the church premises. When a large number of people reached the spot, the police ended their attempts to apply force to disperse the protesters and began talks with the protesters. Earlier, the police had tried to break open the gates and enter the church but dropped it following protests.

The time period granted by Ernakulam Additional District Court to hand over the church to Orthodox faction as per the Supreme Court direction will end on Wednesday. Though the believers made it clear that they are not ready for any kind of compromise by leaving the church premises, the police are also staying firm on enforcing the court direction. Earlier, in December last year, the Orthodox faction had arrived to take over the church but returned following protest by Jacobites. Though they came with the police force to take over the church on Tuesday, it also failed to yield results. A large posse of police personnel under Perumbavoor DySP K Bijumon has been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, M T Anilkumar, Muvattupuzha RDO, visited the Marthoma Cheriya Palli in Kothamangalam, on Tuesday and held talks with the believers ahead of implementing the court order. However, he returned after the Jacobite faction protested.