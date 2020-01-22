Home Cities Kochi

Tension grips Odakkali as Jacobites foil police bid to take over church

Hundreds gather to stop cops | Govt official faces similar protest at Kothamangalam church

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen and protesters at St Mary’s Church at Odakkali, Perumbavoor on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed for hours at St Mary’s Church, Odakkali, Perumbavoor, when a section of believers belonging to Jacobite faction, protested when the police arrived to take over the church as per a court order on Tuesday. Hundreds, including women and children,  gathered in front of the church to prevent the police from entering  the church. 

Though the police tried to remove the believers and enter the church, the protesters resisted by not leaving the church premises. When a large number of people reached the spot, the police ended their attempts to apply force to disperse the protesters and began talks with the protesters. Earlier, the police had tried to break open the gates and enter the church but dropped it following protests.

The time period granted by Ernakulam Additional District Court to hand over the church to Orthodox faction as per the Supreme Court direction will end on Wednesday. Though the believers made it clear that they are not ready for any kind of compromise by leaving the church premises, the police are also staying firm on enforcing the court direction. Earlier, in December last year, the Orthodox faction had arrived to take over the church but returned following protest by Jacobites. Though they came with the police force to take over the church on Tuesday, it also failed to yield results. A large posse of police personnel under Perumbavoor DySP K Bijumon has been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, M T Anilkumar, Muvattupuzha RDO, visited the Marthoma Cheriya Palli in Kothamangalam, on Tuesday and held talks with the believers ahead of implementing the court order. However, he returned after the Jacobite faction protested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp