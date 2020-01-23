Home Cities Kochi

Aluva KSRTC station work picks up pace

The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be held on January 28

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After months of battling sun and rain, commuters frequenting the Aluva KSRTC bus station can finally heave a sigh of relief with the official inauguration of renovation work scheduled for January 28. 
The work, being carried out with an MLA fund of `6 crore, had begun around two months back. The old KSRTC complex was razed down six months ago. 

Currently, the foundation works of the proposed complex are being carried out. “The PWD Buildings Department, which carries out the work, has submitted a renewed estimate, including the cost of compound wall, drainage and sewage treatment plant. The new complex will have facilities for shops, police aid post, ticket counter and canteen, along with elaborate parking facilities. The work is expected to get over within a year,” said an official at the Additional Transport Office, Aluva depot. 

According to ward councillor Shaiji teacher, the decision to hold the foundation stone-laying ceremony was taken at a meeting called by the MLA with PWD officials and KSRTC staff on Tuesday. “A renewed estimate for the project, with an added amount of `2 crore, has been submitted during the meeting,”  she said.
   
Makeshift shed
At present, a makeshift waiting shed exists in the place of the station.  There is also considerable confusion on where the buses are parked. While a portion of the stand has been cordoned off for the works, there is very little space left for parking, making it difficult for the passengers. Since the buildings have been demolished, there is no information counter.

“They should have demolished the old building only after the new one was constructed. It has become difficult to take long-distance buses from here since many tend to avoid the stand,” said Sohan K, a commuter.  The nearby shopkeepers say that the dust from the site is a major issue. The KSRTC stand sees a footfall of 30,000 people per day.

