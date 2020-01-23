Creating sustainable home decor

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Eco-friendly, natural and recyclable are some of the buzzwords surrounding consumer products these days. The home-decor industry has embraced them. Architects Anooja J and Jayaprakash V N have forayed into this space with their sustainable furniture series, ‘Kalpavriksha’.

The duo has crafted some uniquedesigns in furniture,made from natural fibres such as palm leaves. These are a work of art and made by local artisans. ‘Kalpavriksha’ has a range of stools, tables and chairs made from palm leaves and wood. Done in vibrant colours, the pieces make for sustainable and contemporary décor.Based on Anooja’s thesis done from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, about eight years ago, she got a chance to work with few Rajasthani artisans specialised in weaving. But, it was in 2012, after joining the College of Architecture, in Thiruvanathapuram that Anooja thought of doing a thesis on making furniture using different fibres such as banana fibres and palm leaves. “ I met many artisans across the state and started researching on how sustainable models can be crafted using eco-friendly materials.

I experimented with different materials and zeroed in on palm leaves, coir and wood to make the furnitures,”says Anooja. They worked with artisans from Neyyattinkara and Parassala . “We experimented with a range of materials from palm leaves to coconut shells to make the furniture. Even the traditional pattern of weaving has been followed,”says Anooja.

One of their unique product is a round stool which can also be made into a square shaped stool.“We have designed the furnitures following the idea of sustainability. With the advent of modern technology, livelihood of craftsmen have been affected. We wanted to help the craftsmen by including them in the initiativ,” says Jayaprakash, who is also the brain behind the designs. “As architects, we created ‘Kalpavriksha’ to show that design can respond to society’s needs,” adds Anooja. The duo won the ‘Lexus Design Award-India’ last year for their sustainable furniture series. They are currently working on other sustainable home decor such as lampshades made from banana fibres.