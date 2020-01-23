Home Cities Kochi

Creating sustainable home decor

Eco-friendly, natural and recyclable are some of the buzzwords surrounding consumer products these days. The home-decor industry has embraced them.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Eco-friendly, natural and recyclable are some of the buzzwords surrounding consumer products these days. The home-decor industry has embraced them. Architects Anooja J and Jayaprakash  V N  have forayed into this space with their sustainable furniture series, ‘Kalpavriksha’.

The duo has crafted some uniquedesigns in furniture,made from natural fibres such as palm leaves. These are a work of art and made by local artisans. ‘Kalpavriksha’ has a range of stools, tables and chairs made from palm leaves and wood. Done in vibrant colours, the pieces make for sustainable and contemporary décor.Based on Anooja’s thesis done from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, about eight years ago, she got a chance to work with few Rajasthani artisans specialised in weaving. But, it was in 2012, after joining the College of Architecture, in Thiruvanathapuram that Anooja thought of doing a thesis on making furniture using different fibres such as banana fibres and palm leaves. “ I met many artisans across the state and started researching on how sustainable models can be crafted using eco-friendly materials.

I experimented with different materials and zeroed in on palm leaves, coir and wood to make the furnitures,”says Anooja. They worked with artisans from Neyyattinkara and Parassala . “We experimented with a range of materials from palm leaves to coconut shells to make the furniture. Even the traditional pattern of weaving has been followed,”says Anooja.

One of their unique product is a round stool which can also be made into a square shaped stool.“We have designed the furnitures following the idea of sustainability. With the advent of modern technology, livelihood of craftsmen have been affected. We wanted to help the craftsmen by including them in the initiativ,” says Jayaprakash, who is also the brain behind the designs.  “As architects, we created ‘Kalpavriksha’ to show that design can respond to society’s needs,” adds Anooja. The duo won the ‘Lexus Design Award-India’ last year for their sustainable furniture series. They are currently working on other sustainable home decor such as lampshades made from banana fibres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp