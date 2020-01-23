Home Cities Kochi

Edayar heist: One kg of stolen gold recovered

The Crime Branch officials said Deepak, a goldsmith who was engaged in finance-related business, had sold 1.6kg of the total loot to persons involved in the used gold trade in Kottayam.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Eight months of efforts by the Crime Branch to track down the gold looted in the sensational Edayar gold heist of last year bore fruit on Wednesday when the probe team recovered 1kg of the stolen metal from Kottayam. A total of 20kg of gold had been looted by desperadoes in the heist carried out in May 2019.

The latest development follows the recent arrest of three accused persons – Deepak, 48, of Kavalam; Ajmal, 36, of Madakathanam near Muvattupuzha; and Jamal, 40, of Thodupuzha – who were sent to the Crime Branch’s custody on Tuesday. The gold was recovered during evidence collection.

Sources with the Crime Branch said the trio, whose custody period ends at 5pm on Friday, will be taken to the Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha area for evidence collection on Thursday. Ajmal is the brother-in-law of second accused Rashid, who is currently out on bail. “Our probe revealed that Rashid had 10kg of the stolen gold in his possession. With Deepak’s help, 2kg of gold was cut into smaller pieces. Ajmal used to hand over the pieces to Deepak, who sold them to jewellers on a commission,” said an official.

What happened onMay 9, 2019?
A vehicle transporting 20kg of gold for refining at CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd at Binanipuram was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants after it stopped for the security guard to open the gate. The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the case had earlier arrested five persons in the case but was unable to trace the gold, following which probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.

