Hub of the homeless

Kaloor bus stand premises have turned an unhealthy haven to many homeless  migrant labourers now. With development projects tanking repeatedly,   the corporation’s apathy towards their rehabilitation

People sleeping on the footpaths at Kaloor  Arun Angela

By Likhitha P Nair 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The developing Kochi is home to many migrant labourers who seek shelter in its eerie corners post nightfall. They sleep under bridges, metro pillars and waiting sheds. The corporation itself has taken efforts in the past—like night shelters near the KSRTC bus stand and at Perumbavoor, to offer them a better quality of living. But, lack of consistency and apathy in tackling the issue have turned Kaloor into a haven for the homeless and destitute, who have now started claiming the roads and footpaths.

“We have conducted a drive in the past to try and rehabilitate them. We even conducted a medical camp around two-and-a-half years back. But, I agree that there has been no follow up,” says P M Harris, chairman of the Standing Committee for Works. 

A lot has changed in Kochi in two years, except the state of Kaloor bus stand and its premises. A proposal to renovate it has been in the pipeline for over five years now. But, the corporation has been shrugging it off citing lack of funds and inability to shift the abbatoir behind it. The lack of toilets or space in the bus stand, that is too small even for the buses, is probably what makes the homeless claim the roadside. Most of them, inebriated by nightfall, are found lying without clothes or verbally abusing each other, as women and children walk by. 

The auto drivers in the area point at a young man in his 20s who is always seen near the metro station entrance. “We sometimes buy him food, but most of the times, he’s just here, looking at people who walk by. We have barely seen him go for work also,” said one of them. The number of such occupants has increased in the last couple of month and they have started occupying the deserted building of PVS Hospital. 

“We have noticed anti-socials, drug addicts, and those with mental problems among them. The state of the bus stand and all of Kaloor, are something the corporation has refused to take responsibility for. Instead of setting a collective effort to ensure these migrants are a functional part of our society with a decent standard of living, the corporation is giving them silent nod to encourage drug sales and anti-social activities,” says K J Antony, corporation opposition leader.

According to Murugan from the NGO Theruvoram, they have taken away nearly 80 homeless drug addicts from Kaloor alone during the last two months. “Sadly, the transport hub has been entirely taken over by the destitute. Back in the day, Kochi Corporation vans used to collect and shelter them at the rehabilitation centre at Palluruthy. But currently, this huge health and safety threat to the public is not being taken seriously by authorities. Even organisations like ours cannot intervene unless we get a clearance from police and corporation,” he says.

Kaloor's plight
A lot has changed in Kochi in two years, except the state of Kaloor bus stand and its premises. A proposal to renovate it has been in the pipeline for over five years now. But, the corporation has been shrugging it off citing lack of funds and inability to shift the abbatoir behind it. The lack of toilets or space in the bus stand, that is too small even for the buses, is probably what makes the homeless claim the roadside. Most of them, inebriated by nightfall, are found lying without clothes or verbally abusing each other, as women and children walk by. 

