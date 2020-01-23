ISRO’S ‘Space on Wheels’ arrives at St Teresa’s school

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition arrived at St Teresa’s School to give students a glimpse into space. As part of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Vikram Sarabhai, father of Indian Space Research and former Director of ISRO, is organising the exhibition in various schools across the state.

The main focus of the exhibition is to educate children about space technology and its different purposes. The major attraction of ‘Space on Wheels’ is the models of rockets and artefacts used in India’s prestigious space missions like Chandrayaan 1, Chandrayaan 2 and Mangalyan.

Six students from St Teresa’s School explained about the models and their techniques to other students. Students of St Teresa’s School and College participated in the exhibition. ISRO scientists Bibu KR and Jayesh Jayan led the exhibition.

As part of the first phase, 10 schools in the district have been selected for the exhibitions. Margi CSST, St Teresa’s School principal and Pradeep Parappuram, PTA president cooperated for the exhibition for children.