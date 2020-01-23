One more cash counter at Ponnarimangalam plaza

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following complaints on the effective functioning of the FASTag system at Ponnarimangalam toll plaza on Container Terminal Road, the district administration on Wednesday decided to open one more cash counter at the plaza by reducing a FASTag counter. The new counter will function for one more month.

Under the new system, there will be two cash counters and three FASTag counters. The decision was taken at a meeting called by Ernakulam Collector S Suhas here.The collector also gave instructions to ensure smooth passage of ambulances and school buses through the tollgates. Action will be taken in case of unauthorised parking on the stretch and near the tollgates.