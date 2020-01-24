2 kg ganja seized from theft accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Angamaly police on Thursday seized around 2kg of ganja from a person accused in various cases, including theft, in and outside the state. Jismon, 34, son of Varghese of Thuravoor, was arrested for possessing the ganja that he sourced from Tamil Nadu.

Jismon had been under the police scanner as several youngsters had been frequently visiting his house. Upon receiving information that Jismon had ganja in his possession, a team led by Aluva DySP G Venu was formed on the instruction of district police chief K Karthik.

Jismon was nabbed while he was placing the ganja into packets. Angamaly SHO Mohammed Riyas, Aluva West inspector Vineesh Kumar, SIs Sudheer, Jithin Kumar, assistant SI Mathew and officers Rony Augustine, Jeemon, Robin, Salinkumar and Benny were in the team that nabbed Jismon.

Migrant labourer arrested

In another case, Rajiv Sha, 30, a migrant labourer from Bihar who was employed in Cochin Refinery on contract, was arrested with 10g of ganja. A police official with the Ambalamedu police station said Rajiv used to sell the contraband to the employees at the refinery. “We had received information that ganja was being constantly sold to the employees. The area was under observation and on Thursday we nabbed Rajiv,” said a police official. He was released on bail later.