Home Cities Kochi

2 kg ganja seized from theft accused

The Angamaly police on Thursday seized around 2kg of ganja from a person accused in various cases, including theft,

Published: 24th January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Angamaly police on Thursday seized around 2kg of ganja from a person accused in various cases, including theft, in and outside the state. Jismon, 34, son of Varghese of Thuravoor, was arrested for possessing the ganja that he sourced from Tamil Nadu. 

Jismon had been under the police scanner as several youngsters had been frequently visiting his house. Upon receiving information that Jismon had ganja in his possession, a team led by Aluva DySP G Venu was formed on the instruction of district police chief K Karthik. 

Jismon was nabbed while he was placing the ganja into packets. Angamaly SHO Mohammed Riyas, Aluva West inspector Vineesh Kumar, SIs Sudheer, Jithin Kumar, assistant SI Mathew and officers Rony Augustine, Jeemon, Robin, Salinkumar and Benny were in the team that nabbed Jismon.

Migrant labourer arrested
In another case, Rajiv Sha, 30, a migrant labourer from Bihar who was employed in Cochin Refinery on contract, was arrested with 10g of ganja.  A police official with the Ambalamedu police station said Rajiv used to sell the contraband to the employees at the refinery.  “We had received information that ganja was being constantly sold to the employees. The area was under observation and on Thursday we nabbed Rajiv,” said a police official. He was released on bail later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp