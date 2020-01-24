Apex court order on Unitech gives hope to investors in Kochi project

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court ruling on Monday allowing the Centre to take total management control of crisis-hit Unitech to bring respite to over 12,000 hassled homebuyers of the Delhi-based company has given hopes to investors of the company’s Kochi project.

Several investors had put their hard-earned money in Unitech’s `750-crore shopping mall-cum-hotel project in Kochi when it was launched in 2010. The company had promised to complete the project within three years after mobilising funds from investors through an “assured rental return” scheme. The scheme promised 12 per cent returns (to be paid on a quarterly basis) till the project is completed for those investors who pay 90 per cent of the money upfront.

Unitech’s newly appointed chairman and managing director Yudvir Singh Malik assumed office on Tuesday, after the Central government superseded the company’s board on the Supreme Court’s direction.

Rakesh Nair, an ex-NRI who booked a 500-sq-ft space in Unitech’s mall project, said the Supreme Court’s decision has given investors like him hope that “all is not lost”.

“I checked with the amicus curiae (Pawan Shree Agarwal) handling the case in Delhi and was informed that the homebuyers will get the first preference during refunds in the first phase. People like us who have invested in commercial properties will get preference in the next phase,” Nair said.

Nair booked 500 sq ft while working in Dubai in July 2010, and paid `74 lakh to book the space in the project. According to the report submitted by the auditors, at least `5,000 crore of funds had been received from homebuyers but not utilised for construction of projects.

Unitech launched the Kochi project, Great India Place, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Colossal Projects, which was slated to come up in a eight-acre plot on the then NH 47 (now NH 66) at Maradu. The project was sold at the rate of `16,000 per square foot. As per the plan, the business complex was proposed to be equipped with food courts, restaurants, ATMs, coffee shops, banks, retail outlets etc. The project involved an over 4.48-lakh-sq-ft gross saleable area.

Advocate Blaze Jose, who handled Unitech’s case for a client, said the Supreme Court decision gives hope to the investors of the project in Maradu. “Certainly, this is a positive move as far as investors are concerned. We are closely watching the situation,” he said. Nair invested in Unitech’s “assured rental return” scheme with 12 per cent returns for the first three years. The company stopped payment after a few months or so. Not a single stone is laid on the site. The eight-acre plot in Maradu will fetch a good amount at current market price. Another investor, Jaison Anithanam of Kaduthuruthy, who had booked 752-sq-ft built-up space paying 60 per cent upfront (`54 lakh), has also lost his money.

12% returns

promised on quarterly basis for three years to investors who paid 90 per cent of the money upfront for the shopping mall-cum-hotel project