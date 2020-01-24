Home Cities Kochi

Bring to play

Attending play is one of the best weekend plans there is.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Attending play is one of the best weekend plans there is. Kochiites are in luck, as The Cuckoo Club is bringing together a series of plays by Bombay-based akvarious productions in the coming weekends. The company that was started nearly 19 years ago by actor, director and screenwriter Akash Khurana has done over 60 productions so far. It was taken over by his son Akarsh Khurana is 1997. The two plays featured this weekend—Internal Affairs and Stand Up—are directed by Adhaar Khurana and Akarsh Khurana. 

Curated by city-based entrepreneur Ria Verghese, the activities at The Cuckoo club aim to provide consistent, fresh entertainment for the city. “I believe it has a lot to do with habit-forming. Kochiites need to know that there are regular, alternative forms of entertainment available to them. We will continue to design informative, educational and entertaining events,” says Ria.Tickets are priced at `499 and available on bookmyshow. At The Cuckoo ClubAbove French Toast,   Kacheripady

Stand-up
This play by akvarious productions, directed by Akarsh Khurana is a ‘serious play about comedy’. Featuring Abir Abrar, Adhaar Khurana, Chitnya Sharma, Kashin Shetty, Nipun Dharmadhikari, Sarang Sathaye, Sarthak Kakar and Zayn Khan, it narrates the story of five budding comics who are meeting their mentor to prepare for an open mic that could get them a real gig and change their lives.

All they have to do is be their funniest selves. The play reveals how humour is a serious business, and sometimes the joke is on the ones who crack it. “The play takes a look at the behind the scene moments of stand-up shows and open mikes. Kochi is seeing many stand-up shows today. The city itself has a growing number of comics. I think this play would be a relatable experience for everyone,” says Akarsh.On January 26, 7pm

Internal Affairs
The drama, which has been staged at 80+ venues across a dozen cities, is a humorous take on modern relationships. Exclusively for an adult audience, it is set in an urban ambience and narrates the story of Sid and Rhea. Sid, a typical bachelor who lives away from home and spends his evenings drinking, ends up having a one-night-stand with Rhea who lives in fear of her anxieties. The relationship turns suffocating for Sid, but it is to be seen whether their relationship would withstand the heat of emotional baggage, family pressure and workplace shenanigans. The play is directed by Adhaar Khurana, and features Dilshad Edibam, Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli and Shikha Talsania. On January 25, at 7pm

