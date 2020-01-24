Home Cities Kochi

Cancer centre work to resume in Feb; Rlys consultancy to be put in charge

Design to be revised | INKEL Ltd retained as consultant | New tender soon to build 2 blocks

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The work on Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) at Kalamassery, which had ground to a halt in November 2019 following a stop memo from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), is set to resume in February. RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) will be roped in to supervise the work on the Rs 385-crore project.

The KIIFB director board has decided to allow current contractor P&C Projects Private Ltd to continue the work, but with a revised design. “The existing contractor will take a fresh look at the design submitted and restart the work under the supervision of RITES. The revised design will be reviewed by an external agency. INKEL Ltd will be retained as the project consultant. If we change the contractor now, the project will be delayed further,” said KM Abraham, CEO, KIIFB.  

The agency has also decided to float a new tender for the construction of the remaining two blocks of the CRCC. “We have awarded the contract for constructing four blocks to the current contractor. So far, they have constructed two blocks, of which, the parking complex of a block has collapsed. They will complete the work on the two blocks on the basis of the revised design. Fresh bids will soon be invited for constructing the remaining two blocks,” he said. 

Abraham said from now on the project will be closely monitored. “Though we have decided to exclude the remaining two blocks from monitoring, the construction by P&C Projects will be closely monitored by RITES. We have asked the contractor to remove the debris and the firm is expected to commence the work in February,” he said.    

However,  Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, which has been at the forefront of the campaign for setting up a state-of-the-art cancer research centre in the district, voiced apprehension over INKEL’s continued association with the project. “Though it’s indeed a positive development that the construction will restart without much delay, we are unhappy with INKEL’s continued association with the project. The agency doesn’t have prior experience in the field of construction and should be held responsible for the poor quality of work,” said Sanil Kumar, a member of Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement.

“With  RITES now being roped in, we hope INKEL will have only a limited mandate hereafter,” he said.
The foundation stone of the ambitious project was laid on August 18, 2014, was earlier helmed with HSSC (Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation). The agency was later replaced with INKEL limited in 2018. INKEL has sublet the civil construction works to P&C Projects Private Ltd. The under-construction building collapsed on November 25, 2019, resulting in injuries to six migrant labourers.

