Home Cities Kochi

Chasing the rustic mysteries

Rustic Footmarks, the art exhibition currently under way at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, brings together 29 artists from across the country.  

Published: 24th January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: When he attempted a debut curatorial effort, Kochi-based artist Shaji Appukuttan decided to bring together myriad voices from across the country. Although reflective of the shifting topography of India, his ongoing exhibition Rustic Footmarks forms a cohesive whole, depicting the country’s unique social milieu. Each painting seems to be picking up from where the last one ends, narrating a story that is intrinsically rooted in this land. In line with its title, the collection communicates a weathered, raw and lived-in quality. 

Pandurang Doeghare

A recipient of Kerala Latithakala Akademi award in 1992, Shaji has also contributed two of his works that portray the lush greenery of Kerala’s landscape. His artistic ethos lies in forging a dialogue between the very palpable terrain and the metaphysical. “I think of my work and practice as spiritual but my view is a little different. I believe that the earth is the centre of spirituality from which everything originates and dissipates,” says Shaji. 

Shaji, who conceived the exhibition six months ago, travelled across the country meeting with artists. “Many artists these days are trying to imitate the supposedly avant-garde western way of creating art. There seems to be a lot of emphasis on coming up with conceptual installations, but if you look at traditional art like Pahari and Madhubani or folk art like Warli, most of it is primarily painting. My focus was on harking back to our culture,” says the curator. 

Shaji has handpicked both established and budding artists for Rustic Footmarks, so while the visitors find familiar strokes in the works of Babu Xavier, T K Hareendran and Nandan P V, they are also acquainted with the fresh imagination of Saloni Agarwal. “There is no hierarchy in art. I was only concerned about the kind of work they are doing and not the history of their practice or how many awards they have won,” says Shaji.

At first glance, Mumbai-based artist Pandurang Doeghare’s two untitled paintings look like they belong to the school of geometric abstraction. But the connecting lines superimposed to form a distorted image are in fact a bird’s eye representation of the winding alleys in his city. “Mumbai is a concrete jungle with cluster colonies and meandering roads. it can overwhelm people, with a clash of various energies. But Mumbai is also a city of dreams. People are propelled to work hard. There is hope, curiosity and expectation. This is what I have tried to capture,” says Pandurang, an alumnus of Sir JJ School of Art. 

Hailing from a small village near Ernakulam, artist Sunil Vallarpadam’s works mirror the rural life. His impressionistic portrait of a bird is idyllic and innocent but the real surprise lies in its making. Sunil makes his work look like an oil painting, although the medium is actually acrylic. “I layer the paint when its wet to get the effect. I have practised this technique for many years,” says Sunil. The exhibition concludes
on January 31. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp