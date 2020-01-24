Chasing the rustic mysteries

Swetha Kadiyala By

KOCHI: When he attempted a debut curatorial effort, Kochi-based artist Shaji Appukuttan decided to bring together myriad voices from across the country. Although reflective of the shifting topography of India, his ongoing exhibition Rustic Footmarks forms a cohesive whole, depicting the country’s unique social milieu. Each painting seems to be picking up from where the last one ends, narrating a story that is intrinsically rooted in this land. In line with its title, the collection communicates a weathered, raw and lived-in quality.

Pandurang Doeghare

A recipient of Kerala Latithakala Akademi award in 1992, Shaji has also contributed two of his works that portray the lush greenery of Kerala’s landscape. His artistic ethos lies in forging a dialogue between the very palpable terrain and the metaphysical. “I think of my work and practice as spiritual but my view is a little different. I believe that the earth is the centre of spirituality from which everything originates and dissipates,” says Shaji.

Shaji, who conceived the exhibition six months ago, travelled across the country meeting with artists. “Many artists these days are trying to imitate the supposedly avant-garde western way of creating art. There seems to be a lot of emphasis on coming up with conceptual installations, but if you look at traditional art like Pahari and Madhubani or folk art like Warli, most of it is primarily painting. My focus was on harking back to our culture,” says the curator.

Shaji has handpicked both established and budding artists for Rustic Footmarks, so while the visitors find familiar strokes in the works of Babu Xavier, T K Hareendran and Nandan P V, they are also acquainted with the fresh imagination of Saloni Agarwal. “There is no hierarchy in art. I was only concerned about the kind of work they are doing and not the history of their practice or how many awards they have won,” says Shaji.

At first glance, Mumbai-based artist Pandurang Doeghare’s two untitled paintings look like they belong to the school of geometric abstraction. But the connecting lines superimposed to form a distorted image are in fact a bird’s eye representation of the winding alleys in his city. “Mumbai is a concrete jungle with cluster colonies and meandering roads. it can overwhelm people, with a clash of various energies. But Mumbai is also a city of dreams. People are propelled to work hard. There is hope, curiosity and expectation. This is what I have tried to capture,” says Pandurang, an alumnus of Sir JJ School of Art.

Hailing from a small village near Ernakulam, artist Sunil Vallarpadam’s works mirror the rural life. His impressionistic portrait of a bird is idyllic and innocent but the real surprise lies in its making. Sunil makes his work look like an oil painting, although the medium is actually acrylic. “I layer the paint when its wet to get the effect. I have practised this technique for many years,” says Sunil. The exhibition concludes

on January 31.