Family issues main reason behind suicides in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Family issues have been behind a majority of suicide cases in Kochi city which has witnessed fewer number of suicides as compared to Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cities though. Of the 179 people who committed suicide in Kochi in 2018, the reason for 71 incidents was family problems. While Thiruvananthapuram recorded 319 suicide cases and Kozhikode 253 in the same year.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, while 17 women committed suicide due to family issues in Kochi city, the number of men who decided to take the extreme step because of family issues was 54. Apart from family problems, illness was also one of the main reasons for people in Kochi to commit suicide. As many as 16 women and 35 men ended their lives because of illnesses.

Maithri Kochi, a suicide prevention helpline in the city, is getting an average of eight calls a day seeking support and counselling. “Nearly 85 per cent of the people show symptoms of distress and depression which can lead to suicide. But family members fail to identify these symptoms. Family members and friends need to find time to sit and talk with people who suddenly show changes in their behaviour,” said Maithri Kochi director Thampi Mathai.

He said only 15 per cent of people decide on committing suicide in a spur of the moment. “Studies showed that many people give verbal intimations of suicide during their conversations. They may hint saying ‘I am fed up with life’ or ‘Why should I live’ which family members may not take seriously. If a person is undergoing a rough life and makes these kind of utterances, family or friends should sit with them and help them destress and provide mental support to tide over the crisis,” he added.

Warning signs of depression

Staying put in rooms continuously for hours, lying on the bed

Avoiding food: Refusing to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner with family members

Sudden change in lifestyle like spending sleepless nights, drinking Avoiding company of others, sudden outburst, anger