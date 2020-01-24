Four held for creating ruckus, threatening police officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four youths, who created public nuisance while brandishing a knife at the walkway near the High Court on Wednesday, were arrested on Thursday. The Ernakulam Central Police arrested Krishnadas, aka Sonu, 18, of Vallarpadam, Althaf Mohammed, 19, of Thuruthi (Mattanchery), Brayan Adam, 19, Mulavukadu, and Vishal Boban, 18, of Elamkulam. While three of them were taken into custody immediately after the incident, Krishnadas, the first accused who fled the spot, was arrested on Thursday.

“The accused are from poor economic background and are engaged in painting works, as daily wage workers or in some other jobs. It is suspected they are high-end drug abusers,” said the police officer. The youths, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, had verbally abused people at the walkway near KINCO boat jetty, High Court junction, in broad daylight and threatened police officers present on the spot. “One of the accused was having juice from a shop on the walkway when he and another youth started quarrelling and caused a ruckus. An onlooker informed the police and a team led by ASI Sudheer of Ernakulam Central police station reached the spot. The gang waved knife at the officers and abused them verbally,” said a police officer.

The incident has again put the spotlight back on the presence of anti-social elements in the walkway and nearby area. “We will intensify patrolling in the area,” said S Vijayashankar, Central CI. The youths were produced before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate-II, which remanded them in judicial custody.

Charges invoked

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 294(b) (sings, recites or utters obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).