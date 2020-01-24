India International Travel Mart gets underway with Malaysia, Abu Dhabi as partners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-day India International Travel Mart (IITM), one of the premier travel and tourism exhibitions in the country, commenced at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra on Thursday. The exhibition was launched by Razaidi Abd Rahim, director, Tourism Malaysia.

“We are glad to bring Malaysia tourism to Kerala. Malaysia and India are closely associated in terms of tourism. I am sure IITM will help the growth of tourism and its allied sectors,” Razaidi Abd Rahim said.

Paulose Mathew, chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India, said the tourism sector was becoming one of chief economic contributors to the GDP of India and Kerala. “Even as more tourists arrive in India, there has been a growth in the number of outbound tourists from India and Kerala,” he said.

The travel mart is bringing together over 125 participants from over 20 Indian states and more than seven countries, showcasing their products and packages in travel, tour and hospitality sectors. The three-day event is organised by Sphere Travel Media and Exhibitions. Around 15,000 visitors are expected to visit the exhibition this year.

Abu Dhabi, Turkey, Malaysia, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka are the international participants, out of which Abu Dhabi and Malaysia are the ‘partner countries’. “The event will attract more than 3,000 travel agents from Kerala, making it one of the biggest travel events in the region. More than 15,000 holidaymakers are also expected to visit. The exhibitors are offering attractive discounts for spot bookings,” said Rohit Hangal, director, Sphere Travel Media. Diverse tourism products from Kerala have also been showcased in the exhibition. Hotels and resorts from various parts of India are providing attractive tour offers.