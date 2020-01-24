Home Cities Kochi

More facilities to come up at government hospital soon

Apart from a super-speciality block, the hospital will also implement the e-health project this year  

Published: 24th January 2020 07:00 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The General Hospital, Ernakulam, frequented by hundreds of patients everyday, is set for a major facelift with many new facilities being introduced this year. According to hospital superintendent Dr Anitha A, work of the super-speciality block is progressing at a fast pace. “It is likely to be inaugurated in June. The 6,766-square foot block will have five operation theatres, eight out-patient wings and 130 beds. This will help us cater to more patients,” said Dr Anitha. 

Besides, the e-health project, which will enable the computerisation of the hospital records, is likely to be implemented this year. The ambitious project, included under the Cochin Smart Mission Limited, is expected to make the hospital paperless. “Once introduced, this facility is likely to help patients and doctors equally. They can book OP tickets online and long queues will be a thing of the past. However, the project is delayed and it was initially planned to be executed this month,” said the superintendent.  The work on the cancer block is also progressing. 

New vehicles for palliative care
The General Hospital also got five CNG-powered vehicles on Wednesday. The vehicles were sponsored by the Cochin Shipyard. While two vehicles were given to the hospital to run ambulance services, the remaining ones were handed over to the palliative care unit. 

According to Dr Athul Manuel, in charge of the wing, the palliative care unit has been functioning with worn-out vehicles for the past few months. “The vehicles will be used by the unit for house visits. We were functioning with worn-out vehicles which were impairing our smooth functioning,” said Dr Athul.

Art and Medicine
The successful ‘Art and Medicine’ programme which had to be stalled due to funding issues will also be restarted. The project has been taken up by the Cochin Shipyard as part of its CSR programmes.

