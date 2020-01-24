Night shopping festival planned this summer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration is gearing up to organise the biggest night shopping festival in the city this summer season. A meeting was held on Thursday between District Collector S Suhas and other officials concerned to discuss the preliminary steps for the Night Shopping Fest, which would be held in association with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

As per the primary plan, the fest will be held in April. With Kochi Metro joining the bandwagon, the DTPC and district administration officers believe the night travelling woes of the public will be solved, at least to some extent. They feel late-night services by KMRL will make the event more lively.

Street food stalls, food band, orchestra and cultural events will be part of the fest which will adhere to green protocol. The name of the event and logo will be finalised with the help of public participation.