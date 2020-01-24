Home Cities Kochi

Super Fab Lab at ISC to have machines worth Rs 7 crore

The Super Fab Lab has been set up in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and it will be the first such facility to function outside of the US.

Published: 24th January 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala will get two new fab labs this weekend after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates a mini and super version of the technical prototype platform for design fabrication technology, at a function organised by Kerala Startup Mission in Palakkad on Saturday. The move will give a boost to the country’s hardware industry.The Super Fab Lab in Kochi will allow researchers, innovators and developers to do things beyond the purview of the state’s existing fab labs.

The Super Fab Lab has been set up in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and it will be the first such facility to function outside of the US. The Mini Fab Lab in Palakkad will add to a statewide network of 20 such establishments that allow students to learn digital fabrication and experiment with the technology which combines computer-aided design with additive and subtractive manufacturing.

The Super Fab Lab, which will come up at the Integrated Startup Complex (ISC) in Kalamassery, will have state-of-the-art machines worth more than `7 crore across an area of 10,000 sq ft. Kerala currently has two electronic fab labs, functioning in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.  Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM, said its collaboration with MIT will also allow Kerala’s hardware startups to use the super fab lab and work with researchers of MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms on MTM (Machines That Make) projects. “This explores the possibility of using machines in a fab lab to create machines for its own use. In essence, it creates a pathway for desktop manufacturing,” he added.

The first experiment in this direction has been successfully completed at the fab lab in Thiruvananthapuram with the creation of a three-axis computer numerical control machine. KSUM is positioned to lead the transition of MTM projects from research projects in the lab to fully functioning units in the field.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp