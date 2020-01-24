Tata’s new hatchback Altroz launched in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tata Motors on Thursday launched its premium hatchback Altroz in Kochi. The car was launched in Kerala markets just a day after its national launch held in New Delhi. The Indian automobile manufacturer also unveiled its facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. Altroz will be available at a starting price of `5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and top-end variant priced at `9.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz is launched in five variants- XE, XM, XT. XZ and XZ.

Altroz is available in two BS6 engine options—a 1.2-litre petrol motor producing 86bhp power and 113Nm torque and 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 90 bhp and 200 Nm torque. Even though the automatic transmission is not currently available, Tata is likely to introduce it later this year. Altroz was recently awarded 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP).