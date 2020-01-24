Home Cities Kochi

Woman resident jumps to death from 10th floor of apartment building

A 38-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the 10th floor of the apartment building in which she lived at Kathrikadavu here on Thursday.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 38-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the 10th floor of the apartment building in which she lived at Kathrikadavu here on Thursday. The deceased is Elsa Leena Kurian, a Tiruvalla native who was living in the Jains Charing Cross building with her mother and nine-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred around 6.20 am. Elsa had told her family members she was going out for a walk.
“Elsa woke up around 4.30 am on Thursday and got ready for a walk by 6.15 am. After she left, Elsa’s mother and daughter heard a loud thud and rushed out. They were the first to see the body,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Town police station. The officer said the body was found lying in a pool of blood in the extension area of the second floor. Her mother recovered a suicide note from the house.

“We suspect that she used a bicycle parked in the corridor to climb over the railing and jump down,” the officer said. Elsa, who worked with an aviation institute in the city, had been living in the rented apartment for the past five years. She was separated from her husband and had been taking medicines for depression. 

Family, friends shocked
Elsa’s family members, residents in the building and the locality, as well as fellow churchgoers, expressed shock over her death. They said Elsa was a cheerful person. “She was very active and used to be involved in church programmes,” said a member of her church.

Helpline : If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the IMA helpline at 0484-7117172, which is available 24/7.h.

