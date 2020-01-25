Home Cities Kochi

29 booked for altercation at Pavakkulam temple

The CAA ‘Mathrugangamam’ symposium for women was organised by Jana Jagratha Samithi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police on Friday registered cases against 29 persons on the charge of roughing up a woman following an altercation during a pro-CAA seminar held at the Pavakkulam temple on Tuesday. The case was registered at the North police station on the basis of a complaint by Athira of Peyad in Thiruvananthapuram who was allegedly manhandled by pro-CAA elements  on the temple premises. 

 The North police had also registered a case against Athira on the basis of a complaint from NJP Industrial Cell secretary C V Sajini on Thursday. “Athira stated in the complaint that she was manhandled by a group of women while she entered the temple premises to hear the pro-CAA symposium. And cases were registered against those who can be identified by the complainant. We will summon the people, who can be identified from video footage of the incident, for recording their statement. The complaint against Athira has been transferred to Vanitha police,”  said an official at North police station. 

The CAA ‘Mathrugangamam’ symposium for women was organised by Jana Jagratha Samithi. Though the symposium was organised for select women members, Athira allegedly gatecrashed the venue and  disrupted the speech by Sajini. This led to an altercation and Athira was forced to leave. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

