8-month-old underweight baby undergoes liver transplant

Published: 25th January 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Baby Rabeeh with his parents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors at a hospital here have scripted an amazing feat by successfully performing a liver transplantation on an eight-month old underweight, malnourished baby who had underdeveloped lungs and suffered from recurrent infections.

When the baby, Rabeeh, son of Noufal and Jishabi, Nechithadathil, Thirurkkad, Perinthalmanna, came to VPS Lakeshore Hospital here in July 2019, he weighed just 6 kg while a healthy child of his age would weigh 9 kg. Rabeeh had deep jaundice with bilirubin levels 42 times the normal. He suffered from a rare condition called biliary atresia for which he had undergone a surgery earlier which could not cure him. 

A team of expert doctors of the hospital led by Dr Abhishek Yadav evaluated him and decided that the only possible cure for him was a liver transplantation. “Liver transplantation in this baby was deemed very risky because in addition to the low weight, the child was also extremely malnourished, had underdeveloped lungs and suffered from recurrent infections,” said Dr Abhishek.

The major challenges for the surgery were finding a piece of liver to fit inside the child’s belly and to rid the child of the ventilator after a 14-hour-long surgery. The surgeons surmounted the first challenge by removing a very small part from the father’s liver and transplanting it into the baby.

“ After the surgery, the child was required to be on the ventilator for 89 days,” said the doctor. The family was all smiles along with the team of doctors and hospital staff who joined hands to undertake the task, when Rabeeh was finally discharged after celebrating his first birthday in the ICU, connected to a ventilator!

