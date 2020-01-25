Home Cities Kochi

Arena 2020 basketball tournament to kick-off from Sunday

Conceived in 2018, the game sees participation from clubs and institutes across the country

Published: 25th January 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

The tournament venue at Vennala which has the mural of Argentinian player Manu Ginobili

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Arena 2020’, an all-India basketball tournament organised by Don Bosco Vennala, an Ernakulam-based basketball team, will feature 16 teams from across the country in its third edition which will kick-off on Sunday. The tournament which was started in 2018 holds a cash prize of `1  lakh for winners. Mumbai-based teams such as Nagapada Basketball Association, Mustan YMCA, Don Bosco High School and Chennai Spartans are some of the teams that are taking part in the six-day competition held at the basketball court in Vennala. 

Kerala-based teams from Sree Kerala Varma College (Thrissur), St. Berchmans College (Changanassery), Kuriakose Elias College (Mannanam), St.Ephrem’s Higher Secondary School (Mannanam), Shanthal Jyothi Public School (Thodupuzha) and Mar Ivanios College will also be taking part in the tournament.  Nirmal Narayanan and Nikhil Chandrasekharan, two players from Jain University (Bengaluru), will be donning the Don Bosco jersey for Arena 2020. “Three players from Jain University basketball team are playing for Carmel Club, Aluva,” said Deepak S Babu, secretary of Don Bosco Vennala. 

According to members of the club, hosting a large scale basketball tournament was no small task. It required donations from the club members who had to borrow money from their close friends and family. Lack of sponsorship was another issue that the club had to deal with.  For the previous edition of the tournament, Don Bosco had managed to raise `9 lakh. “We only received `80,000 from sponsors and the rest had to be taken from our savings. We sought some contribution from the club’s former players who are currently working abroad,” said Deepak. 

Two members of the club had to resign from their jobs to ensure the smooth conduct of ‘Arena 2020’. According to Deepak, Aju V, a post-graduate in Australia who had come home owing to the failing health of his father cancelled his tickets to help out with the preparation. Arena 2020, is also a platform for Don Bosco players to pay tribute to their friend, Ashelin Naushad who had passed away in October 2019. 
About `9.31 lakh was spent on the preparations for tournament. Aju V, Binoy C, Achuth U, George Kevin, Soorath K, Chithresh K, Sanath Bhasi, Arjun Diji, Ajay Diji, Emmanuel C J, Anish Antony, Anish J M and Varun S are a few friends Deepak thanked for their contributions. The group had chanced upon the venue of the tournament located at Vennala in 2017. “We were looking for a court for playing basketball as we were not allowed to use the facilities of the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium back then,” said Deepak. The court which has a mural of Argentinian player Manu Ginobili has also been featured on National Basketball Association’s (NBA) official website and NBA India’s Instagram handle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp