Arena 2020 basketball tournament to kick-off from Sunday

Ramu R

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Arena 2020’, an all-India basketball tournament organised by Don Bosco Vennala, an Ernakulam-based basketball team, will feature 16 teams from across the country in its third edition which will kick-off on Sunday. The tournament which was started in 2018 holds a cash prize of `1 lakh for winners. Mumbai-based teams such as Nagapada Basketball Association, Mustan YMCA, Don Bosco High School and Chennai Spartans are some of the teams that are taking part in the six-day competition held at the basketball court in Vennala.

Kerala-based teams from Sree Kerala Varma College (Thrissur), St. Berchmans College (Changanassery), Kuriakose Elias College (Mannanam), St.Ephrem’s Higher Secondary School (Mannanam), Shanthal Jyothi Public School (Thodupuzha) and Mar Ivanios College will also be taking part in the tournament. Nirmal Narayanan and Nikhil Chandrasekharan, two players from Jain University (Bengaluru), will be donning the Don Bosco jersey for Arena 2020. “Three players from Jain University basketball team are playing for Carmel Club, Aluva,” said Deepak S Babu, secretary of Don Bosco Vennala.

According to members of the club, hosting a large scale basketball tournament was no small task. It required donations from the club members who had to borrow money from their close friends and family. Lack of sponsorship was another issue that the club had to deal with. For the previous edition of the tournament, Don Bosco had managed to raise `9 lakh. “We only received `80,000 from sponsors and the rest had to be taken from our savings. We sought some contribution from the club’s former players who are currently working abroad,” said Deepak.

Two members of the club had to resign from their jobs to ensure the smooth conduct of ‘Arena 2020’. According to Deepak, Aju V, a post-graduate in Australia who had come home owing to the failing health of his father cancelled his tickets to help out with the preparation. Arena 2020, is also a platform for Don Bosco players to pay tribute to their friend, Ashelin Naushad who had passed away in October 2019.

About `9.31 lakh was spent on the preparations for tournament. Aju V, Binoy C, Achuth U, George Kevin, Soorath K, Chithresh K, Sanath Bhasi, Arjun Diji, Ajay Diji, Emmanuel C J, Anish Antony, Anish J M and Varun S are a few friends Deepak thanked for their contributions. The group had chanced upon the venue of the tournament located at Vennala in 2017. “We were looking for a court for playing basketball as we were not allowed to use the facilities of the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium back then,” said Deepak. The court which has a mural of Argentinian player Manu Ginobili has also been featured on National Basketball Association’s (NBA) official website and NBA India’s Instagram handle.