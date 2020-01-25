As Mangalavanam ecology degrades, birds migrate to nearby islets

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Three decades ago, a visit to the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary, an ecologically sensitive green lung of the city, offered a visual delight to the nature lovers. The tidal wetland spread over 2.74 hectares with its thick mangrove cover offered a quiet roosting space for migratory and common species of birds. The chirping of birds greeted nature lovers offering a cool getaway from the hectic city life.

However, rapid urbanisation has sounded the death knell for the last green lung of Kochi. The construction of highrises has formed a concrete wall around the bird refuge.

The Kerala High Court, the CMFRI, the BPCL complex and a row of skyscrapers along the Marine Drive stand tall obstructing the flight path of migratory birds that were once offered a panoramic ambience. Recently, Kerala State Housing Board announced a `3,000-crore project to build a mega exhibition centre next to the sanctuary.

According to bird watchers, as many as 194 birds belonging to 32 species were spotted in Mangalavanam during a bird survey conducted two decades ago. However, it is silence that greets the visitor to the

sanctuary now a days. Hardly a dozen common birds can be sighted in the bird refuge.

“How will the birds spot the greenery amid the concrete jungle? It will have to take a steep dive to land here. Effluents from the factories and sewage from the apartments have polluted the water leading to a steep decline in fish stocks. The accumulation of sediments also has led to depletion of the food base,” said Johny, the watcher at Mangalavanam.

However, there are still some rays of solace, say bird lovers. Aju, a bird enthusiast, says the birds have migrated to the small islets located in Kochi backwaters opposite Marine Drive, which is heart warming. “I have spotted black-headed ibis, Asian open bill, little cormorant and various species of egrets roosting in the islets. If the government can bring the Vallarpadam and Kadamakkudy belt under the sanctuary and preserve the ecology of the entire Vembanad lake which is a Ramsar site, it will help protect the birds while saving the estuary from ecological degradation,” he said.

According to him, the draining of effluents from Matsyafed net factory located opposite the sanctuary, the pollutants including sewage and microplastics, and tidal influx from the backwaters have led to degradation of the mangrove ecosystem at Mangalavanam. This has led to depletion of dissolved oxygen content in the lake.

“I had submitted a detailed plan for conservation of the mangrove ecosystem to the Forest Department a decade ago.

“I had recommended steps to conserve the ecosystem and establishment of a nature study centre in the old railway station building to provide an opportunity for students to study the importance of wetlands. But they did not consider it,” said former member of Kerala Biodiversity Board and director of Salim Ali Foundation V S Vijayan.

Workshop on sanctuary management plan

The Forest Department organised a workshop on Friday to evolve a management plan for the conservation of Mangalavanam. Justice K Sukumaran inaugurated the workshop, which was attended by Conservator of Forests C Meenakshy, DIG Kaliraj Maheshkumar, wildlife warden A Jayamadhavan, ACF M A Anaz, retired conservator M S Jayaraman, KFRI scientist Sujanapal, DFO Raju K Francis and environmentalists participated. The participants said there is a rise in the arrival of migratory birds in the 72-acre property owned by Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) at Kalamassery.

MANGALAVANAM

Area: 2.74 hectares

Birds: 32 species

Mammals: 6 species

Amphibians: 2 species

Fish: 7 species

Butterflies: 17 species

Spiders: 51 species