Coronavirus: People who arrived from Wuhan urged to stay at home for 28 days

People suspected to have contracted the virus are being admitted to the isolation ward at MCH

Published: 25th January 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The plight of Kalamassery Medical College’s isolation ward, in which people suspected to have contracted coronavirus will be admitted is a matter of concern | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the nation-wide alert on novel coronavirus (nCoV) which was detected in Wuhan city in China, the district administration has beefed up precautionary measures in Ernakulam. Apart from monitoring the arrivals at Cochin International Airport and Cochin Port, persons suspected of having contracted the virus are being admitted to the isolation ward set up at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.   

The district medical officer has requested those who have come from the affected areas and haven’t diagnosed with nCoV should stay at home for 28 days since the day of their departure from China. 
The CIAL authorities said intense screening is going on. A total of 24 passengers, who transited through various airports like China, Bangkok and Singapore were examined and briefed. No cases of suspicion were reported. 

“Considering the safety of their family members and neighbours, the persons under suspicion should avoid visiting public places and interacting with others. If the family has pregnant women and children or patients with acute illnesses, special attention should be taken,” Ernakulam DMO N K Kuttappan said in a press release.       

The official also asked the public to inform the primary health centres or district surveillance unit in case of suspicion. “If anyone has fever, cough or breathing troubles should inform the nearby PHCs or district surveillance unit without any delay. They should cover their nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing, and hands should be washed with soap and water for 20 seconds,” the release said.

According to health department officials, other than a businessman admitted in the MCH in Kochi, another person has been admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital in  Thiruvananthapuram. Besides, six persons who had visited Wuhan in the past 28 days are under observation at their houses.

Directions for public
Hands should be washed using soap and water after returning home
 Avoid spitting at public spaces 
Cover nose and mouth with a towel while coughing and sneezing
For enquiries, call: 0471-2552066 or 1056

