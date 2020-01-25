Home Cities Kochi

Fine dining experience

Regency Cafe offers a slice of the world’s best, from ‘naadan’ to sizzling Arab and continental dishes

Published: 25th January 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jijo Joy, executive sous chef, Regency Cafe

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: There isn’t much the temple town lacks. Barring a fine dining experience,  culturally and aesthetically-rich Thrissur has been every bit grand. But with the uber-luxury Hyatt Regency opening 20 days ago, this is no longer the case.  

Adding a leaf in Thrissur’s culinary history is Hyatt Regency with its multi-cuisine restaurant ‘Regency Cafe’, where a slice of the world’s best, from our own ‘naadan’ to sizzling Arab and continental dishes, vying to satiate your hunger. “Regency cafe is like a culinary journal of a traveller. We picked the best dishes from across the world and compiled it into a fine menu. The aim is to give Thrissur the best of all worlds,” says Anoj Gopal, director of Food and Beverage, Hyatt Regency. 

Rightly so, everything here, from the freshly-squeezed orange juice to intricately whipped up 18-carat gold creme brulee, is a toothsome affair. Rich menuFor starters, Regency Cafe has a slew of delectable options. While vegetarians can go for the healthy-yet-lip-smackingly good cottage cheese morsels cooked in a clay oven or oven-baked potatoes, meat lovers can dig into lamb kebabs and tender chicken thigh. In a mood for Chinese or Arabic appetiser? Melt-in-your-mouth dumplings or Arabic mezze platter are the perfect choice.

On to the main course, Regency is a meat lover’s paradise. Be it the yummy ‘pothirachi peralan’ or the ‘aattirachi cheriya ulli masala’, the food served here satisfies Malayali’s irresistible love for ‘naadan’ food. “Experimenting with ‘naadan’ is not something Malayalee are thrilled about. That’s why we keep our hands off the sought-after Kerala dishes,” said Jijo Joy, executive sous chef, Regency Cafe. One can have his/her pick from the rich menu, which includes pomfret cooked in banana leaf or the basic fiery fish curry, along with the Thali meal. A variety of north Indian delicacies too are available. 

Grill is another speciality. One morsel of the red snapper fillet can leave you in a mood for more. The shallow-fried crispy skin fish fillet is accompanied by mashed potato and grilled veggies, a full meal by itself. Also in demand is the “Roast Pan” which costs a whopping `8,000. The mammoth platter, which serves more than four people, has chicken, BBQ beef ribs, lobsters and king prawn. This ultimate feast is accompanied by aromatic house-made rice and sauces. The platter alone can bring you back to the place, promises the chef. 

For those with sweet tooth, try out the Hyatt-special ‘18 carat gold Regency Temptation’. With chocolate layers, the creme brulee is made of Japanese sponge and condensed caramel and it’s instant gratification. Also in demand is ‘pazha pradaman’ and gulab jamun Brulee.Redefining luxuryWith its ultra-chic interiors and spacious conference halls, Hyatt Regency is set to redefine luxury. The hotel has 77 rooms, including suites. While the Regency Cafe works 24 hours, the Nougat, a patisserie, is open from 9am to 9pm. 

The hotel also has two halls, a ballroom, regal ballroom which in total can accommodate more than 1,000 people.  The pool, open to people who stay, has an additional space to host a party of 100-120 people.  There is also a spa, gymnasium and yoga centre.“We are planning to come up with more features. On the cards is a Sunday brunch, which will have a grand menu with a variety of non-alcoholic beverages,” says Anoj Gopal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp