Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There isn’t much the temple town lacks. Barring a fine dining experience, culturally and aesthetically-rich Thrissur has been every bit grand. But with the uber-luxury Hyatt Regency opening 20 days ago, this is no longer the case.

Adding a leaf in Thrissur’s culinary history is Hyatt Regency with its multi-cuisine restaurant ‘Regency Cafe’, where a slice of the world’s best, from our own ‘naadan’ to sizzling Arab and continental dishes, vying to satiate your hunger. “Regency cafe is like a culinary journal of a traveller. We picked the best dishes from across the world and compiled it into a fine menu. The aim is to give Thrissur the best of all worlds,” says Anoj Gopal, director of Food and Beverage, Hyatt Regency.

Rightly so, everything here, from the freshly-squeezed orange juice to intricately whipped up 18-carat gold creme brulee, is a toothsome affair. Rich menuFor starters, Regency Cafe has a slew of delectable options. While vegetarians can go for the healthy-yet-lip-smackingly good cottage cheese morsels cooked in a clay oven or oven-baked potatoes, meat lovers can dig into lamb kebabs and tender chicken thigh. In a mood for Chinese or Arabic appetiser? Melt-in-your-mouth dumplings or Arabic mezze platter are the perfect choice.

On to the main course, Regency is a meat lover’s paradise. Be it the yummy ‘pothirachi peralan’ or the ‘aattirachi cheriya ulli masala’, the food served here satisfies Malayali’s irresistible love for ‘naadan’ food. “Experimenting with ‘naadan’ is not something Malayalee are thrilled about. That’s why we keep our hands off the sought-after Kerala dishes,” said Jijo Joy, executive sous chef, Regency Cafe. One can have his/her pick from the rich menu, which includes pomfret cooked in banana leaf or the basic fiery fish curry, along with the Thali meal. A variety of north Indian delicacies too are available.

Grill is another speciality. One morsel of the red snapper fillet can leave you in a mood for more. The shallow-fried crispy skin fish fillet is accompanied by mashed potato and grilled veggies, a full meal by itself. Also in demand is the “Roast Pan” which costs a whopping `8,000. The mammoth platter, which serves more than four people, has chicken, BBQ beef ribs, lobsters and king prawn. This ultimate feast is accompanied by aromatic house-made rice and sauces. The platter alone can bring you back to the place, promises the chef.

For those with sweet tooth, try out the Hyatt-special ‘18 carat gold Regency Temptation’. With chocolate layers, the creme brulee is made of Japanese sponge and condensed caramel and it’s instant gratification. Also in demand is ‘pazha pradaman’ and gulab jamun Brulee.Redefining luxuryWith its ultra-chic interiors and spacious conference halls, Hyatt Regency is set to redefine luxury. The hotel has 77 rooms, including suites. While the Regency Cafe works 24 hours, the Nougat, a patisserie, is open from 9am to 9pm.

The hotel also has two halls, a ballroom, regal ballroom which in total can accommodate more than 1,000 people. The pool, open to people who stay, has an additional space to host a party of 100-120 people. There is also a spa, gymnasium and yoga centre.“We are planning to come up with more features. On the cards is a Sunday brunch, which will have a grand menu with a variety of non-alcoholic beverages,” says Anoj Gopal.